Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/27/25)
St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Crean Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard and Corona del Mar remain unbeaten heading into the final week of the regular season.
Big Week 10 games are coming this week that will have an impact on league placement and potentially playoff fate.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0)
No. 1 St. John Bosco might be the least talked about No. 1 nationally-ranked team of all time. | vs. Mater Dei
2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0)
The Trailblazers gets shutout number five on the year in a 40-0 win over Amat. | at Loyola
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1)
Huskies edge out a win over Norco 59-49 with their third string RB. | vs. Chaparral
4. MISSION VIEJO (8-1)
The Diablos glide past Edison 37-20, and now take on Los Alamitos for undefeated Alpha League title this week. | at Los Alamitos
5. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3)
The Eagles are showing they're capable of making noise in the Division 1 playoffs after a 28-7 win over O-Lu. | at JSerra
6. MATER DEI (6-2)
The Monarchs beat JSerra 40-7. | at St. John Bosco
7. SERVITE (5-4)
The Friars are likely a D1 playoff team. Big game this week. | at Orange Lutheran
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-7)
Despite late-season forfeits, the Lancers still hold the section's toughest strength of schedule rating; and will likely be in D1 playoffs. | vs. Servite
9. LEUZINGER (7-1)
The Olympians continue to roll and could get a top seed in D2 playoffs. | at Lawndale
10. CORONA DEL MAR (9-0)
Brady Annett threw 7 TD passes in a win over Tesoro. | at Yorba Linda
11. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1)
The Griffins drop their first game of the season to San Clemente and now are in jeopardy of losing automatic playoff spot from the Alpha League. | vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday
12. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2)
The Broncos stun Murrieta Valley 42-35. | vs. Norco
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3)
The Nighthawks have lost two in a row, the last coming to Vista Murrieta
14. CHAPARRAL (5-4)
Pumas can score with the best of 'em. | at Corona Centennial
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2)
The Stallions beat Villa Park 28-10. | vs. Tesoro
16. PACIFICA/OXNARD (9-0)
The Tritons remain unbeaten. | at Bishop Diego
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-3)
The Cougars have a showdown with Chino Hills for Baseline League title. | vs. Chino Hills, Thursday
18. DOWNEY (8-1)
The Vikings beat Warren 42-0. | at Dominguez
19. SAN CLEMENTE (5-4)
Tritons shake things up in the Alpha League with a win over Los Alamitos. A win over Edison earns them an automatic berth to the playoffs. | at Edison
20. TUSTIN (7-2)
Tustin has been rolling through the Delta League. | at Capo Valley
21. BEAUMONT (7-2)
Cougars beat Citrus Valley 56-3. | at Redlands East Valley
22. DAMIEN (7-2)
Damien is trending in the wrong direction after losing to Chino Hills. | at Ayala
23. CREAN LUTHERAN (9-0)
Saints eek out a 31-28 win over Huntington Beach. | at Laguna Hills
24. VALENCIA (8-1)
The Vikings clinch their 16th Foothill League title in last 18 seasons win with big win over Hart. | at Castaic
25. CHAMINADE (5-4)
The Eagles are playing their best ball, and have won four out of their last five including two shutouts. | at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
