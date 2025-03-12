Northern California boys basketball CIF State regional final scores, roundup: Riordan, Lincoln, Jesuit among champs
The CIF State playoffs have now reach the state finals.
Six Northern California teams punched their ticket to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento Tuesday night with Northern Region championships victories.
- PREVIEW | Two storied programes: De La Salle at Riordan
Now these Northern California champions will face Southern California champions, also crowned Tuesday, in state championship game on Friday and Saturday.
OPEN DIVISION, Riordan 52, De La Salle 40: A close, tight, defensive stalemate for a half that featured 11 lead changes, turned on one huge third-quarter onslaught for the top-seeded and host Crusaders (29-1) who outscored the second-seeded Spartans (28-5) by a 21-7 count in the third quarter to pave the way for its fourth fourth NorCal championship and first since 2002 when it won a state Division 4 crown.
- LIVE UPDATES | Riordan NorCal title is complete
Junior guard Andrew Hilman (17 points) swished three three-pointers in the barrage and John Tofi (10 points) drilled a 3 and a slashing bucket as De La Salle never had a chance after that due to Riordan's tenacious, unrelenting defense. Alec Blair, who had a team-high 16 points, played gallantly despite an injured right ankle and Bryce Patton added 13 points, but the Spartans were unable to answer Riordan's long and physical defense down low.
Texas A&M-bound Jasir Rencher had just eight points but he played lights out defense on Blair, forcing the 6-7 senior to 6 makes in 16 attempts. Riordan can cement its claim as one of, if not the best team in school and Central Coast Section history with a win Saturday against Southern Section champion Roosevelt, a 79-76 winner over Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.
D1, Lincoln-Stockton 66, San Ramon Valley 58: Weber State bound Anthony Moore had 21 points and a 17-0 run in the second quarter lifted the third-seeded Trojans (31-4) to their first regional championship over the fifth-seeded Wolves (24-10), which got 18 points by Luke Issak.
D2, Jesuit 65, Destiny Christian 55: Amaury McKinney had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Asher Schroeder added 17 points, Brandon Williams 13 and Luke Browne 10 for the Marauders (26-9) who won their second NorCal crown by pulling away late. The balance helped offset a big night from fourth-year Destiny Christian starter Jaylen Valdez who had 24 points and Myles Wiggins added 11. It was the third time Jesuit knocked off Destiny Christian (22-13). The Marauders now get Chatsworth, a 2024 state champion, led by USC-bound Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas.
D3, The King's Academy 70, Palo Alto 65: Senior Caedmon Dickson and much ballyhooed freshman Boss Mhoon had 20 points for the top-seeded and host Knights (27-4) held off Palo Alto and Jorell Clark, who scored 16 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto finished 25-6. TKA now plays San Gabriel Academy on Friday for the state title.
D4, Woodside Priory 60, Santa Cruz 48: Mate Palotai had 19 points and Jai Gerrodette contributed 15 as the top-seeded Panthers (25-6) won their first NorCal title and now face Fresno Christian in the state finals on Saturday. Demarco Hunter led all scorers with 29 points for Santa Cruz (21-12).
D5, International 71, Fortune Early College 63: The seventh-seeded Jaguars from San Francisco pulled out the upset on the road as the remariable Conor Macguire had 39 points. The 6-foot guard had 61 points in a game earlier this season. The Jaguars now face Diamond Ranch, a 65-59 winner over Math & Science in Friday's noon state championship.
D6, St. Bernard's 48, Redding Christian 46: In a Northern California-only final, the Crusaders (25-5) won their second NorCal title in four years behind strong play from Carson Costa and a defense that helding Redding Christian scoreless the final 1:42.