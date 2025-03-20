Roosevelt's Brayden Burries named California Gatorade Player of the Year, National POY finalist
The king of high school basketball in California has been crowned.
Eastvale Roosevelt senior guard Brayden Burries has been named the 2025 Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
More local, regional and statewide awards are imminent to Burries, however, he's also an official finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year with Cameron Boozer (Columbus, Fla.) and Caleb Wilson (Holy Innocents, Ga.). The winner will be announced sometime next week.
The 5-star recruit is fresh of leading the Mustangs to the California high school basketball treble, winning the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State Open Division championships.
The McDonald's All-American saved his best for last when he scored a record-breaking 44 points in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 15.
The 44 points tied the second-most points in a CIF State final (regardless of division) with Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth and is only behind Tracy Murray's 64 points in 1989. Burries' scoring mark is the most in a CIF State Open Division final ever.
With Burries at the tip of the spear — along with childhood friends and teammates Issac Wiliamson and Myles Walker —Roosevelt finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-2 record while averaging 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and connecting on 364-of-655 shots from the field (55.6%).
Roosevelt finished the 2024-25 season the No. 1 ranked team in California in High School On SI's final Top 25 rankings.
Burries, who carries a 3.4 GPA, is the first McDonald's All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year recipient in Roosevelt High School history.
Burries joins recent Gatorade California Boys Basketball Players of the Year Trent Perry (2023-24, Harvard-Westlake), Jared McCain (2022-23 & 2021-22, Corona Centennial) and Malik Thomas (2020-21, Damien), along with names like Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Lonzo Ball and Stanley Johnson.
