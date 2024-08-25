Sac-Joaquin Section Week 0 high school football: Fab 15 roundup, scores
An opening week filled with loads of big Sac-Joaquin Section matchups produced some impressive performances, starting at the top.
Here's a roundup of games from SBLive's Fab 15 with five of the games pitting two ranked teams.
1. Folsom 63, Long Beach Poly 20: Ryder Lyons accounted for 265 yards and three touchdowns, but the bigger story was Folsom's ightning and thunder runninng tandem of Daymion Rivera and Carter Jackson, who combined for 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The defense and special teams produced a safety and pick 6 (Jasiah Banks) and scoop and score (Gavin Murphy). Taniela Tupou and Jameson Powell caught TD passes. Impressive opening night win without eight transfers, including Texas-bound DL Josiah Sharma, who are still being ruled on by the SJS. The latest all will return is after five games. Live updates | Ryder Lyons sidebar | Photo gallery
2. Grant won't open season until next week at state power De La Salle-Concord.
3. Rocklin 41, Turlock 28: Junior QB Reeve Slone threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and Derek Keely rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Mavrik Collins and Mikey Cunningham had TD catches. Turlock freshman QB Scout Silve threw for 235 yards and four scores.
Frontier 28, No. 4 Oak Ridge 14: No shame in losing to Central Section's No. 6 team, which got touchdown runs of 54 and 4 yards from RJ Green. Brady Durkin also had two touchdown runs off the wildcat for the winners, which took advantage of Oak Ridge turnovers and survived huge games from QB Joaquin Graves-Mercado (371 yards passing, two touchdowns) and 4-star tight end Kaleb Edwards (eight catches, 153 yards, TD).
No. 5 Inderkum 27, No. 6 Monterey Trail 21: Ricky Cole completed 18 of 28 for 247 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers hung on for the home victory over the Mustangs, who got 156 yards rushing and a touchdowns from D'Adrien Sanders. Lono Chouteau had seven catches and 161 yards and a TD for Inderkum.
Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nev.) 21, No. 7 St. Mary's 14: Despite 114 yards rushing and a 63-yard touchdown by Kenneth Moore, the Rams fell to the Most Miners who scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to win. Brandon Mann threw for 174 yards and a touchdown and Nathan Shannon rushed for 60 yards and a score for Bishop Manogue (2-0).
No. 9 Placer 42, No. 8 Casa Roble 8: Danny Sanchez needed just four carries to rush for 119 yards and two scores and Baylor Kelley added 100 yards rushing on 13 carries and two more scores as the host Hillmen rolled to a big opening-night win. Kelley was also a force as a receiver with three catches and 55 yards and two more scores, both from Rian Miller. A Luke Platzer interception and long return near the end of the half was also key. Casa Roble's Aidan Lopez threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, two to Elijah Huddle and one to Ethan Horner. Sacramento Bee | West Coast Preps
No. 10 Manteca 49, No. 11 Elk Grove 9: According to Dave Campbell of the Manteca/Ripon Bulletin, Nikko Juarez broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown for the first touchdown of the season then added TD runs of 6, 9 and 78 yards en route to 235 yards and 17 carries as the Buffaloes went on the road for the shocking lopsided victory. Quarterback Preston Smith also rushed for two scores and Isaiah White added 18 tackles on defense.
No. 12 Vacaville 23, No. 15 Escalon 21: The game lived up to all its billing especially in the end as the host Bulldogs got 154 yards passing and two touchdowns from Jimmy MacNiven and 126 yards rushing and one score by Tanner Boyd. Junior quarterback Logan Huebner rushed 13 times for 141 yards and added 76 yards passing for Escalon, which got three short TD runs by Jeremy Grivette.
No. 13 West Park 10, Whitney 7: A low scoring game was decided in overtime by a field goal, an 18-yarder from Dylan Smith. That came after the West Park defense, which got 13 tackles from junior T Petersen, 11 by Calvon Johnson and 10 each from Deacon Ogden and Nick Pajcin, held on downs in Whitney's possession in overtime. Ben Osby rushed for 129 yards and one score for West Park.
No. 14 Jesuit opens its season Friday at home against Rio Americano, which opened with a 34-10 loss to Granie Bay.