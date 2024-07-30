San Diego Section football: Top 20 of out-of-section games in 2024
As we inch closer to the start of the high school football season in the San Diego Section, here's a look at the top games involving out-of-section opponents this year.
Lincoln will play each of their six non-league games against out-of-section opponents while several others San Diego Section teams will take on top competition from Arizona, Northern California and the Southern Section.
Top 20 San Diego Section out-of-section regular season games
(Games are 7 p.m. unless noted)
AUG. 23
Torrey Pines vs. Freedom (Pennsylvania), 6 p.m. (at Tottenville High School, New York)
In the first of four road games to begin the year, Torrey Pines will head to New York City for a game against Freedom High School from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Freedom finished the 2023 season 6-5 while Torrey Pines went 7-4 and begins year two in Scott Ashby's second stint as head coach.
Mount Miguel at St. Anthony (Long Beach)
Mount Miguel will head to the Southern Section for their opener against reigning Del Rey League champions St. Anthony. The Saints lost in the quarterfinal round of Southern Section's Division 8. Mount Miguel is coming off their first CIF football title since 1960 and features a deep group of skill players.
Carlsbad at Lakewood
Thadd MacNeal will take his Carlsbad team on the road to face his former school in the opening week. MacNeal compiled a 45-15 record over five seasons as head coach at Lakewood High before leaving to become the head coach at his alma mater, Carlsbad, in 2011. Lakewood junior tight end Caleb Tafua is a highly sought after recruit, approaching 30 scholarship offers.
AUG. 24
Arbor View (Nevada) vs. Lincoln, 1 p.m. (at Southwestern College)
Lincoln will open their season by hosting Arbor View from Las Vegas in what will be the first of six straight games against teams from outside of the San Diego Section. Arbor View features a Fresno State commit on the offensive line in Daniel Boyd and a four-star linebacker in Utah commit Christian Thatcher.
AUG. 30
St. Francis (Mountain View) at Helix
A return game from week two in 2023 in which the Highlanders traveled to Northern California and returned with a 45-21 victory. St. Francis athletic director Therren Wilburn is a former Helix High football player who served as assistant athletic director at Cathedral Catholic before taking his current position.
Mountain View (Arizona) at El Camino
Mountain View will open their season in San Diego for the second time in three years, after playing Helix in 2022. The Toros will return Cal commit Beckham Barney at linebacker after he recorded 145 tackles and four sacks as a junior.
Chaminade at Cathedral Catholic
The Dons and Eagles will be playing for the third time in four seasons. In last season's 40-30 Chaminade victory, the two teams combined for 570 rushing yards, scoring all nine touchdowns on the ground. Chaminade quarterback Seth Shigg is committed to Army while cornerback Ishmael Gibbs is headed to Washington State.
San Marcos at Tesoro
San Marcos will make the 50-mile trip up to the Southern Section for their first ever battle with Tesoro. The Titans went 5-5 last season, graduating all but six of their touchdowns. San Marcos is expected to have one of the San Diego Section's top offenses with a pile of weapons at the disposal of quarterback Kreet Makihele.
Lincoln at Long Beach Poly
Two of California's all-time best at producing NFL talent will meet for the first time. The Jackrabbits graduated quarterback Darius Curry (Colorado State) but have returning receivers Kamarie Smith and Ezekiel Orozco who combined for 23 touchdown receptions in 2023.
SEP. 6
San Clemente at La Costa Canyon
The Mavericks and Tritons are familiar with each other, meeting up for the 10th time since 2010. San Clemente has shutout La Costa Canyon in each of their past two matchups and features a defense with standout linebackers Matai Tagoa'i (USC) and Lee Fuimaono (Arizona State).
Mountain Pointe (Arizona) at Cathedral Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
The late game on night one of the annual Honor Bowl will feature Mountain Pointe. The Pride's defense features Rylon Dillard-Allen (Washington), Kaleb Jones (Arizona), Chase Shumate (San Diego State) in addition to standout junior Jaylyn Colter.
SEP. 7
Perry (Arizona) vs. Granite Hills, 4 p.m. (Honor Bowl at Cathedral Catholic)
The second of two Arizona teams that will play in the Honor Bowl, Perry fell to eventual state champion Saguaro in Arizona's top playoff division last season. The Pumas will have their hands full against San Diego's reigning Open Division champion.
SEP. 13
Mission Hills at Orange Vista
Mission Hills crushed Orange Vista 41-12 at home in last season's matchup, snagging five interceptions in the victory. The Coyotes then went on a run, winning the Southern Section's Division 5 championship. This year the Grizzlies will make the trek to Riverside County, looking to sweep the two-game series.
JSerra vs. Lincoln (at Southwestern College)
JSerra will venture south to the San Diego Section, giving Lincoln a prime opportunity against a Trinity League team on the rise. The Lions have several connections to San Diego including head coach Victor Santa Cruz, who played at Rancho Buena Vista High. Standout defenders Madden Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic) and Simote Katoanga (El Camino) began their high school careers in the San Diego Section.
St. Ignatius College Prep at Cathedral Catholic
Cathedral Catholic dropped last season's matchup against St. Ignatius in San Francisco, 35-28. They'll get their chance for revenge at home this season against a Wildcats team led by Texas offensive line commit John Mills.
SEP. 27
Charter Oak at Mira Mesa
Charter Oak, roughly 100 miles north of Mira Mesa, made a run to the Southern Section Division 8 championship game last season. The Chargers have a talented group of returners led by Lavar Arrington Jr. (Penn State), Legend Lyons (Minnesota) and junior quarterback Corin Berry (Boston College).
Loyola at Mount Miguel
The Cubs and Matadors will face off for the first time since 1980, a 9-0 win for Mount Miguel. The matchup will feature two of the best junior recruits in the nation in Loyola defensive back Brandon Lockhart (USC) and Mount Miguel receiver Brandon Arrington.
Lincoln at (Sacramento) Grant, 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln will hit the road once again, taking on a powerhouse in Sacramento. The Pacers fell just short of the CIF State D2-AA title last season, losing to La Serna 21-19. Grant returns quarterback Luke Alexander who tossed 44 touchdown passes as a junior as well as edge rusher Jeremiah Tuiileila who racked up 130 tackles and 23 sacks in 2023.
OCT. 4
Helix at Edison (Huntington Beach)
Helix filled a last minute opening with a game against Edison last season and proceeded to win 38-34. They'll return the favor with a trip to Huntington Beach this year. Montana commit Julius Gillick ran for 1,596 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior.
OCT. 5
Los Alamitos at Lincoln, 1 p.m. (at Southwestern College)
Lincoln will close out the non-league slate by hosting the reigning, undefeated Sunset League champions. Los Alamitos quarterback Alonzo Esparza committed to Cal after tossing 26 touchdown passes as a junior. He's joined by USC commit Ja'Myron Baker at receiver.
