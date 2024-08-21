Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/24/2024)
Two of the top high school football teams in California will go head-to-head on Saturday as Mission Viejo hosts Santa Margarita to kick off the 2024 season.
>>Follow Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo live updates here<<
Mission Viejo and Santa Margarita are ranked No. 5 and No. 12, respectively, in the California Top 25 rankings to begin the season, and both are included in the Top 10 of the CIF Southern Section preseason rankings as well.
You can watch Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita football live on the NFHS Network.
Are you going to the game? Get your tickets ahead of time with GoFan.
How to watch Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita football live stream
What: Mission Viejo hosts Santa Margarita to kick off the 2024 California high school football season.
When: 7:00 p.m. PT | Saturday, August 24
Where: Mission Viejo High School | Mission Viejo, California
How to watch: Watch Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo live on the NFHS Network
How to buy tickets: Buy tickets for Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo here
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE.
Our pick: Find out what we think with our Week 0 Southern Section predictions
Mission Viejo Diablos
The Diablos are certainly one of the top teams in the state, but they also begin the season at No. 22 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings.
Look for them to excel in the passing game this year with an offense that utilizes a two-quarterback system to get the ball to dynamic playmakers and 4-star recruits like Vance Spafford and Phillip Bell.
Santa Margarita Eagles
The Eagles got out to a hot start in 2023, but fell off at the end of the year losing five of their final six games.
This is a new season though, and there's a buzz surrounding Santa Margarita heading into 2024.
A win against Mission Viejo could move them up in the state and Southern Section rankings, but if they win either of their October matchups against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, there's a good chance they might just shake up the national rankings as well.
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports