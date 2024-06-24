California's best high school baseball players: SBLive's 2024 all-state team
With the spring 2024 California high school baseball season in the books, it’s time to unveil SBLive's California all-state baseball team.
The statewide team features 20 players including a player of the year and a pitcher of the year. The players were selected by SBLive reporter Bodie DeSilva.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Seth Hernandez – Corona – Junior (Vanderbilt)
Hernandez paired up with Ethan Schiefelbein to give Corona the top pitching duo in the country. The Vanderbilt commit was 9-0 with a 0.62 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 56 innings while pumping a mid 90's fastball and a wipeout slider. He was also one of California's best hitters, finishing with a .352 batting average and a .413 on-base percentage to go along with eight home runs, seven doubles and a triple.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Schiefelbein – Corona – Senior (UCLA)
Schiefelbein posted an ERA of less than one for the second straight year. He made 10 appearances for the Panthers, finishing 8-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 52 innings. Schiefelbein went nearly two months between allowing the two earned runs he allowed on the season while posting a nearly 8:1 strikeout to walk ratio.
PITCHERS
Boston Bateman – Camarillo – Senior (LSU)
Bateman did not allow an earned run in 13 of his 14 appearances this season. He went 11-1 for the Scorpions, striking out 130 batters with a 0.54 ERA over 64.1 innings. Bateman also hit .341 on the season with nine doubles and seven home runs.
Cade Townsend – Santa Margarita – Senior (Ole Miss)
Townsend was the Co-Trinity League Pitcher of the Year, while facing off with several of the nation's best teams. He finished with a 6-0 record and a 1.56 ERA while striking out 96 batters.
Mason Brassfield – Bakersfield Christian – Senior (TCU)
Brassfield dominated on the mound once again this year while dropping his walk numbers durastically from last season. He finished with an 11-2 record and struck out 156 batters with a 0.66 ERA over 74.1 innings.
Josh Jannicelli – Cardinal Newman – Junior (UC Santa Barbara)
Jannicelli took the mound 16 times for the Cardinals, finishing with a 12-1 record. He had a 0.73 ERA striking out 116 batters while walking just 16.
Parker Warner – Granada – Senior (Stanford)
Warner led the way for Northern California's best team. He finished with a 13-0 record and a 0.93 ERA. He struck out 69 batters in 75 innings and also hit .367 with 14 extra-base hits.
Justin Cuellar – Tulare Western – Senior (UCLA)
Cuellar upped his workload and improved his numbers for the third straight season. He finished with a 9-1 record, striking out 137 batters with a 1.40 ERA over 75 innings.
Will Sanford – Point Loma – Senior (Oregon)
In 12 appearances against several of the San Diego Section's best teams, Sanford turned in a huge season on the mound. He finished with a 1.11 ERA over 63 innings, striking out 119 batters. When not on the mound, he manned centerfield for the Pointers, totaling nine extra-base hits.
CATCHERS
Cole Chamberlain – San Marin – Senior (Texas)
Chamberlain raised his batting average more than 100 points from his junior year, finishing with a .376 average and .528 on-base percentage this season. He was among the state leaders with 10 home runs and also added seven doubles and three triples.
Brayden Jaksa – Irvington – Junior (Oregon)
Jaksa hit .437 this season and continued his high walk rate, finishing with a .560 on-base percentage. He had eight doubles, six home runs, a triple and stole 12 bases.
INFIELDERS
Bryce Rainer – Harvard-Westlake – Senior (Texas)
Rainer, who's expected to hear his name within the first 15 picks of July's MLB Draft, was named MVP of a loaded Mission League. He hit .505 with four home runs.
Tate Medicoff – Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep – Senior (Santa Clara)
Medicoff nearly replicated his junior season hitting .387 with a .553 on-base percentage and walking 24 times for the second straight year. He was second in California with 12 home runs.
Charlie Bates – Palo Alto – Senior (Stanford)
Known as one of the best defensive shortstops in the country, Bates finished with a batting average of over .360 for the third straight season. He hit eight doubles, seven home runs and showcased his speed with 15 stolen bases.
Brock Thompson – Liberty (Bakersfield) – Senior (Oklahoma State)
Thompson hit .402 this season and walked 35 times, leading to a .552 on-base percentage. He helped lead the Patriots to both Central Section and Southern California regional titles while finishing the year on a 20-game winning streak. He had 11 doubles, 10 home runs and stole 22 bases.
Brenden Lewis – Granite Hills – Junior (Arizona State)
Lewis had another dominant two-way season for one of the San Diego Section's top teams. The Arizona State commit hit .382 with five doubles and three home runs, walking more than he struck out for the third straight season. In 14 appearances on the mound, he had a 0.80 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 78.1 innings.
Nate Castellon – Calabasas – Senior (Cal Poly)
Castellon hit .500 this season while stealing 10 bases. He was named the Marmonte League MVP as well as the Ventura County Player of the Year.
OUTFIELDERS
Tatum Marsh – Valley Christian – Senior (Stanford)
A four-year varsity starter, Marsh hit .337 and had a .508 on-base percentage as a senior. He had 10 doubles, six home runs, four triples and stole seven bases.
TP Wentworth – Central Catholic (Modesto) – Senior (Clemson)
A three-sport star, Wentworth hit .360 with a .500 on-base percentage in his final season. He had seven home runs, two doubles, and two triples while also stealing 13 bases. A workhorse on the mound, Wentworth struck out 119 batters and had a 0.51 ERA over 69 innings this year.
Jack Haferkamp – Santa Fe Christian – Senior (UC Santa Barbara)
While consistently being pitched around, Haferkamp hit .360 with a .525 on-base percentage as a senior, walking more than twice as much as he struck out. He had eight doubles, six home runs, three triples and stole 32 bases.