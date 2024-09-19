Simote Katoanga adding offers, planning visits: California high school football recruiting updates
Here's a look at how the top high school football recruits in California fared during the fourth week of the 2024 season.
Simote Katoanga adding offers, planning visits
Simote Katoanga, a junior defensive lineman at JSerra, has been one of California's hottest recruits over the past couple months. Since June, he's added offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, Michigan State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Western Michigan, Marshall, Central Michigan and South Florida putting his total now at 20.
He's played a key part in JSerra's 4-0 start to the season led by a dominant defense. In four games, Katoanga has 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Katoanga plans to visit Washington for their game against Northwestern and is planning to visit Notre Dame later in the season.
Playing a big role for one of California's top ranked teams, Katoanga has several things he's working to improve during the season.
"My pass-rushing abilities and becoming more fluid and sound," Katoanga said after Friday's win over Lincoln.
Madden Faraimo in no rush to commit
JSerra senior linebacker Madden Faraimo is California's top uncommitted recruit. Following Friday's victory over Lincoln, Faraimo explained why he's waiting to make a decision and what will go into the process of deciding between USC, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington.
Brayden Walton flips to Fresno State
Buchanan senior offensive tackle Brayden Walton announced his commitment to Washington State on July 15. Two months later, he's decided to withdraw his commitment to the Cougars, flipping his commitment to hometown Fresno State.
Last week it was announced that Fresno State is one of four members of the Mountain West Conference that will make the move to the PAC-12 to join up with Washington State and Oregon State beginning in 2026.
Brady Edmunds closing in on commitment
Huntington Beach sophomore quarterback Brady Edmunds may have more than half of his high school career still ahead of him, but his play on the field has earned him the opportunity to make an early college commitment.
Edmunds has narrowed his list to Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Texas. Last week, he spoke about his four finalists as well as his final plans before making his announcement.
Ty Olsen flourishing at Lincoln
San Diego-Lincoln senior wide receiver Ty Olsen has had a huge start to his senior season in his lone year with the Hornets. Through four games, he's caught 24 passes for 462 yards and has found the end zone six times.
Olsen caught 39 touchdown passes during his first three seasons at Del Norte before making the move to Lincoln this past summer. He took official visits to San Jose State and Colorado State in the offseason and added an offer from Utah State following his 12-catch, four-touchdown season opening performance for Lincoln.
"I'm going to Utah State on November 22nd," Olsen said on Friday. "I'm just waiting until the end of the season to commit."
Recent commitments in California
Brayden Walton, 2025 OT, Buchanan: Fresno State
Robert James III, 2025 DL, Serra (Gardena): Fresno State
Messiah Washington, 2025 DB, Cathedral (Los Angeles): Eastern Washington
Ethan Adams, 2025 LB, Murrieta Valley: Montana Tech
New offers in California
Louis Akpa, 2025 OL, San Mateo Serra: Iowa State
Bryson Baker, 2025 WR, Sanger: Michigan State
Max Smith, 2025 RB, Granite Hills: Utah Tech
Jimmy Mckenzie, 2025 OL/DL, Cardinal Newman: San Diego
Jeron Jones, 2026 DB, Mission Viejo: Arizona
Israel Briggs, 2026 TE,Mt. Whitney: Kansas
Isaia Vandermade, 2027 OL/DL, St. Ignatius: South Florida
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, 2027 RB/DB, Cathedral Catholic: Central Florida
Mark Bowman, 2027 TE, Mater Dei: LSU
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.