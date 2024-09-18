Madden Faraimo, California's top uncommitted recruit, in no rush to decide
Madden Faraimo made his return to the San Diego Section last week. A star senior linebacker at JSerra, Faraimo led the Lions past Lincoln 23-14, an opponent he became familiar with during his two seasons at Cathedral Catholic.
Faraimo made the move from Cathedral Catholic to JSerra Catholic following his sophomore season and has continued his progression that has him sitting as one of the nation’s most coveted linebacker recruits.
“I have history a history with them, being at Cathedral and they got the best of our team my sophomore year,” Faraimo said. “It was a blessing how it worked out to have an opportunity to come back home and play a great team like they are.”
Ranked as the nation’s sixth best linebacker in the 247Sports composite, Faraimo is California’s top uncommitted recruit and feels no pressure to pick a school quickly.
“The simple answer is I'm just not ready,” Faraimo said Friday night. “I want to find the school for me, and I don't have any intentions to flip or anything like that. So I'm taking my time and I want to make sure that I get the clarity that I need.”
With USC’s defensive ends coach Shaun Nua in attendance at Friday’s game, Faraimo was at his best. He finished the game with 16 tackles and a sack, helping the Lions hold their fourth straight opponent to under 20 points.
Faraimo took official visits to Texas, Washington and Notre Dame during the summer and was at USC for their home opener against Utah State.
“Honestly right now, I'll be comfortable going to any of my top four schools,” Faraimo said. “I think I'm just waiting for that time from God and following his path for me.”
At 4-0 and off to the best start to a season since 2018, JSerra currently sits at No. 4 in SBLive’s California high school football top 25 rankings. They’ll hit the road this week for Damien before getting a bye week to prepare for the gauntlet that is the Trinity League schedule.
“The leadership from the coaching staff is just amazing,” Faraimo added. “So, we have something special going on. We just need to take this, learn from it and move on.”
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
