Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
Narbonne, Birmingham Charter, Carson and King/Drew challenged themselves against CIF Southern Section schools in Week 1. All fell short, but those games will prepare them for the City Section Open Division playoffs.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of Tuesday, September 3.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (1-1)
Narbonne took its lumps in a 49-6 loss to Los Alamitos, but that challenge will only make the Gauchos better; at Culver City; 1
2. Carson (1-1)
The Colts, like Narbonne, tested themselves against Long Beach Millikan, and fell 50-14; vs. Inglewood; 2
3. Birmingham (0-1)
Patriots lost to St. Bonaventure 41-27, but showed promise against a Venture County power; at Oak Park; 4
4. Banning (2-0)
Banning rolled Granada Hills Charter 53-30. Jordan Villanueva ran for 157 yards and two TDs on six carries; vs. Capistrano Valley Chrisitan at Tesoro; 3
5. Palisades (2-0)
QB Jack Thomas threw for 140 yards and two TDs in a 27-14 win over Roosevelt; at Granada Hills; 5
6. San Pedro (1-1)
San Pedro showed it's an Open Division-quality team with a drumming of Division I-level Kennedy, 42-7; vs. Lawndale; 8
7. Gardena (2-0)
Gardena's Xavier Grant, an Air Force commit, ran for 117 yards and scored two TDs on big runs of 53 and 40 yards; vs. Compton Centennial; 7
8. King/Drew (1-1)
King/Drew fell to Brentwood 22-0; at Garfield; 6
9. Garfield (1-1)
Garfield takes down Crespi on the road, 35-21. Sophomore Ceasar Reyes ran for 118 yards and four TDs on 16 carries; vs. King/Drew; Unranked
10. Roosevelt (1-1)
Roosevelt fell to Palisades by two scores; at Pasadena; 10
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
