Top 10 California high school football LA City Section preseason rankings (8/18/2024)
California high school football in the Los Angeles City Section begins Thursday, Aug. 22 when Franklin travels to play Granada Hills Charter, which kicks off Week 0. SBLive has already previewed the best players in the City Section and highlighted the best games week-to-week.
Here are the City Section Top 10 preseason rankings as of Sunday, Aug. 18. New rankings will be released each Sunday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
1. Narbonne
Top offensive returners: Allen Blaylock, WR, Jr.; Xavier Owens, WR, Jr.; Evan Epenesa, OL, Jr.; Ose Enosegbe, WR, Jr.; Mori Polk, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Mark Iheanachor, LB, Sr.; Ernest Nunley, DB, Jr.; Dosjah Taavao, LB, Sr.; Moises Holguin, OL, So. (St. John Bosco); Mark Edwards, LB, Sr. (Palmdale);
Newcomers: Jaden O'Neal, QB, Jr. (Newport Harbor); Hakim Frampton, DB, So. (Buena Park); Naz Williams, DB, Sr. (Gardena Serra)
Coach Malcolm Manuel says: "We will play fast and physical football. We are loaded at the skill positions and getting better up front. We expect to compete for a title this year."
Analysis: Let's not overthink this. Despite Birmingham Charter being the four-time defending City champion, if you look at the talent Narbonne possesses - including a QB headed to Oklahoma and a linebacker committed to SMU - with an influx of high-level transfers, the Gauchos are the team to beat heading into 2024.
2. Carson
Top offensive returners: Kameryn Hurst, RB, Sr.; Dayton Norris, TE, Sr.; Tep Tuaau, OL, Sr.; Amari Gray, WR, Jr.; Jahquory Barnes, WR, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Troy Taulua, DB, So.; Xavier Allen, LB, Jr.; Keion Liburd, LB, Sr.; Maininoa Thompson, DL, Sr.; Kameron Cooley, DB, Sr.
Newcomers: Chris Fields, QB, So. (Lawndae); Michael O'Dell, DB, So. (Banning); Nate Williams, WR, So. (Venice)
Coach Micahael Christensen says: "We will be physical on defense, solid on special teams, and have the ability on offense to play different ways. We will contend for a league title and Open Division title."
Analysis: The Colts had Mr. Do-it-All Jerry Misaalefua in 2023, at running back and linebacker. This year, Mr. Do-it-All is going to Kameryn Hurst at running back and defensive back.
3. Banning
Top offensive returners: Steven Perez, ATH, Sr.; Jordan Villanueva, RB, Sr.; Salvador Zamora, OT, Sr.; Erick Hernandez, OT, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Keshawn Galloway, LB, Sr.; Pedro Ibanez, LB, Sr.; Kody Galloway, DE, So.; Oscar Villarreal, DE, Jr.
Newcomers: Noa Tuvalu, QB, So.; Nathan Ralgoza, RB, Sr.; Rodrigo Muro, DB, Jr.; Freddy Corado, DL, Jr.
Coach Raymond Grajeda says: "I challenge this team to continue the Banning Pilot football tradition and play competitive, hard-nosed football."
Analysis: "The Pilots return key players from its SoCal regional title victory in 2023 and will unleash sophomore edge rusher Kody Galloway."
4. San Pedro
Top offensive returners: Marcus Jeronymo, QB, Sr.; Pete Eneliko, RB, Sr.; Dylan Rubino, TE, Sr.; Elias Redlew, WR, Jr.; Anthony Estrada, WR, Sr.; Frankie Rivera, OL, Sr.; David Medina, OL, So.; Quincy Couch, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Isaiyah Banks, DB, Jr.; Lorenzo Saluzzi, DL, Sr.; Ray Chavez, LB, Sr.; Abe Radisic, DB, Sr.
Newcomers: Seth Solorio, QB, So. (St. John Bosco); Isaiah Kamalyan, RB, Sr.
Coach Corey Walsh says: "We are focused on getting better every week."
Analysis: San Pedro has a confident group with depth and leadership, according to Walsh. Look for Jeronymo to have a breakout year.
5. Birmingham
Top offensive returners: Dredon Fowles, RB, Sr.; Antrell Harris, WR, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Eddie Plaza, LB, Sr.; Andy Bailon, DE, Sr.; Tuli Taufahema, DL, Sr.
Newcomers: Kevin Hawkins, ATH, Jr. (El Camino Real); Daniel Kakooza, QB, Fr.; Jimmy Renteria, WR, Jr.
Coach Jim Rose says: "Don't watch us early."
Analysis: Birmingham's biggest threat to a fifth straight City Section Open Division crown is this upcoming season. The Patriots lost the starting RB (Ronnell Hewitt) and QB (Kingston Tisdell) to transfer and has just nine seniors this season. Rose believes the team will struggle early with a lot of young players that will grow. Freshman QB Daniel Kakooza will be the starter due to Kevin Hawkins having to serve a sit-out period.
6. Palisades
Top offensive returners: LeHenry Solomon, WR, Jr.; Harrison Carter, ATH, Jr.; Cole Ward, OT, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Jake Treibatch, LB, Sr.; Cash Allen, LB, Sr.; Jesse Ettus, LB, Sr.
Newcomers: Jack Thomas, QB, Jr. (Loyola); King Demethris, WR, Jr.; Ricardo Martin, WR, Jr.
Coach Dylen Smith says: "My expectations for this season will be to make the playoffs, go on a long run and win the school's first-ever City title in football regardless of what division we get in."
Analysis: Coach Dylen Smith enters a promising second season after a 7-3 debut campaign in 2023. All-City linebacker Jake Treibatch will anchor the Dolphins' defense, and transfer QB Jack Thomas from Loyola is eligible to play immediately after an approved valid change of residence.
7. King/Drew
Top offensive returners: Keenan Jackson, QB, Sr.; Jayden Mitchell, WR, So.
Top defensive returners: Chinedu Onyeagoro, DE, Sr.; Anthony Torrance, LB, Sr.; Damico Martin, DB, So
Newcomers: Jahmir Torres, ATH, Sr.
Coach Joe Torres says: "We will be a quick, scoring electrifying offense and a fast relentless defense that's going to fly around and make plays."
Analysis: The talent is at King/Drew, but coach Torres needs to put it together. The varsity roster has 50 players on it, according to Torres. Football is healthy and thriving at King/Drew, which could win the Coliseum League this season.
8. Gardena
Top offensive returners: Xavier Grant, RB, Sr.; Myles Mason, RB, Sr.; Shanna Mailo, OL, Sr.; D'Maj Longley, OL, Sr.; Isaiah Kim, QB, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Tre'Mel Marshall, DE, Jr.; Andrew Aldana, LB, Jr.; David Frankling, DL, Sr.; Kyree Ballou, DB, Jr.
Newcomers: Clevonta Jackson, ATH, Jr. (Centennial); Ryan Helms, RB, Jr. (Salesian); Devin Lee, WR, Sr. (Santa Monica)
Coach Monty Gilbreath says: "Senior led team, talent and depth on both sides of the ball, run game should be among City's best, D1/Open Division outlook."
Analysis: Gardena had a breakout season in 2023, going 10-2, and winning a Marine League title. Xavier Grant is an All-City-caliber player that could get the Panthers to a second straight Open Division playoff berth.
9. Garfield
Top offensive returners: Jayden Garcia, RB, Sr.; Noah Hernandez, OL, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: Chuck Perez, DL, Jr.; Mastice Jauregui, LB, Sr.; Aciel Hernandez, DE, Jr.
Newcomers: Robert Cedillo, QB, Jr.; Caesar Reyes, RB, So.
Coach Lorenzo Hernandez says: "We will play Garfield football!"
Analysis: Hernandez lost a lot of players to transfers, but believes running back Jayden Garcia can lead the Bulldogs on offense and defense, saying Garcia is, "the heart and soul of the team."
10. Kennedy
Top offensive returners: Diego Montes, QB, Jr.; Gio Nelson, WR, Sr.; Bentley Castro, WR, Sr.; Lazaro Barajas, OL, Jr.; Ryan Yribe, OL, Sr.
Top defensive returners: James Montes, DL, Sr.; Kevin Gatewood, DE, Sr.; David Tejada, DB, Jr.; Martin Trujillo, LB, Sr.
Newcomers: Joshua Gonzalez, WR, So.
Coach Troy Cassidy says: "Give ourselves a chance to win every Friday night by taking care of the football and being a better tackling team. We have the weapons to spread the love and make plays."
Analysis: Kennedy returns a bevy of core pieces from an 8-3 season in 2023, including five All-City players. Cassidy says he's got more depth than usual which is always a good sign in the City.
THREE MORE
Eagle Rock: Liam Pasten and Jonas Leal-Paz, a nice QB-WR tandem return.
Venice: Jaiden Noel returns for a sophomore campaign after playing in 12 games as a freshman, tossing for 1,304.
Roosevelt: Coach Aldo Parral says his team didn't lose any impact players. The squad returns four All-City players, including QB Manny Madrigal and RB Alan Ortiz.