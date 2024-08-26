Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (8/26/2024)
There is slight movement in the LA City Section high school football rankings after Week 0.
Gardena traveled to Crespi and won 14-7 and Roosevelt stunned Venice 28-14, while Narbonne, Carson and Banning took care of business to remain the top three teams in the City, respectively.
Here is the City Section Top 10 rankings as of Monday, Aug. 26. New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (1-0)
Jaden O'Neal threw for 188 yards and scored two running TDs in a 28-14 win over Garfield, at Los Alamitos, 1
2. Carson (1-0)
The Colts rolled Hawthorne 56-0. Kameryn Hurst ran for 109 yards and two scores on eight carries, at Millikan, 2
3. Banning (1-0)
Steve Chavez ran for 125 yards and two TDs in 49-22 win over Dorsey, vs. Granada Hills, 3
4. Birmingham (0-0)
Patriots were idle in Week 0, at St. Bonaventure, 4
5. Palisades (1-0)
Dolphins thump Dymally 58-6, vs. Roosevelt (Thurs.), 6
6. King/Drew (1-0)
King/Drew beat LA Jordan 35-6. QB Keenan Jackson was 8 of 9 for 150 yards and four TDs. Chinedu Onyeagoro had 10 tackles and two sacks, vs. Brentwood, 7
7. Gardena (1-0)
Gardena beat Crespi 14-7 in Encino thanks to a sound running game and stout defense, vs. Crenshaw, 8
8. San Pedro (0-1)
Pirates lost a close one at Torrance, 24-21, but will get to bounce back in a tough City Section duel with Kennedy, at Kennedy, 4
9. Kennedy (1-0)
The Cougars routed El Camino Real 37-0 thanks to a big-play defensethat had two interceptions and one that was returned for a TD by Jayvon Carter, vs. San Pedro, 10
10. Roosevelt (1-0)
The senior-heavy Rough Riders took down Venice in Week 0, 28-15. Alan Ortiz and Abraham Cardenas combined for more than 200 yards rushing, at Palisades, Unranked
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
