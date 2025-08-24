Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (8/24/25)
Opening weekend of high school football provided so many different things for players, programs and coaches ...
For Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran, Week 0 solidified how good the Trinity League is when all three went to Florida and each came away with victory against nationally-ranked programs.
Bishop Amat learned it's taken a step in the right direction with new hire Kory Minor. Chaminade provided the stunner of the weekend by rolling over Oaks Christian, and Sierra Canyon's blowout win over JSerra served as a litmus test.
IN: Cathedral, Chaminade, Millikan
OUT: Inglewood, Long Beach Poly, Palos Verdes
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. MATER DEI (1-0)
The Monarchs take down St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Chris Henry Jr. looks like the Megatron of high school football. | vs. Bishop Montgomery
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0)
St. John Bosco beats Manatee (FL) 31-0. | vs. El Paso Eastwood
3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0)
The Diablos' defense holds Santa Margarita to three points in a 7-3 victory. Impressive. | at St. Paul
4. SIERRA CANYON (1-0)
The Trailblazers shutout JSerra 35-0. | at Oaks Christian
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN
(1-0)
Orange Lutheran will emerge in national rankings after its shocking win over Miami Northwestern in Florida. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL
(1-0)
QB Dominick Catalano delivers a big season opening performance in lopsided win over Servite. | at Santa Margarita
7. SANTA MARGARITA (0-1)
Eagles don't drop too far after a low-scoring loss to Mission Viejo. | vs. Corona Centennial
8. GARDENA SERRA (1-0)
Shutout win over Palos Verdes. Defensive tackle Khary Wilder looks all-world. | at Hamilton, Thursday
9. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0)
Murrieta Valley has two QBs in Ty Isaia and Daniel Mielke. | at Servite
10. CATHEDRAL (1-0)
Phantoms take care of business in a 36-14 win over Loyola. | at Beaumont, Thursday
11. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (0-1)
The Cougars fall short of a good Murrieta Valley team, 28-26. | at Orange Lutheran
12. SERVITE (0-1)
The young Friars are looking for an identity. | vs. Murrieta Valley
13. JSERRA (0-1)
The Lions need to put Week 0 in the rear view mirror, fast. | vs. Damien
14. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0)
Timmy Herr leads the way in a high scoring victory over Chaparral. | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
15. CHAPARRAL (0-1)
QB Dane Weber can pass and run, but the Pumas might need him to play defense, too. | BYE
16. TUSTIN
(1-0)
Tillers take down San Clemente in a statement win. | at Foothill
17. CHAMINADE (1-0)
Eagles put everyone on notice with a 42-27 win over Oaks Christian. QB Cameron Pooley isn't messing around. | vs. Valencia
18. MILLIKAN (1-0)
QB Ashton Pannell threw for 322 yards on 10 of 12 passing and four TD passes. | vs. Loyola
19. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0)
Griffins now have wins over Inglewood and Kapolei of Hawaii. | at Narbonne, Thursday
20. YORBA LINDA (1-0)
Beat Mayfair 41-0 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. | at Edison, Thursday
21. EDISON (1-0)
Chargers beat Clovis West 20-13 in their opener. | vs. Yorba Linda, Thursday
22. DAMIEN (1-0)
Gavin Williams almost single-handily led the Spartans to victory over Aquinas. | at JSerra
23. NEWBURY PARK (0-1)
Brady Smigiel had a big game, but a lopsided loss to Millikan drops the Panthers, who were missing a lot of starters in Week 0. They'll be fine. | vs. Arroyo Grande
24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (0-1)
The Lions are staring down the barrell of an 0-2 start after Week 0 loss to Chaminade. | vs. Sierra Canyon
25. SAN CLEMENTE (0-1)
The Tritons fall to a talented Tustin in Week 0. | vs. Riverton
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 7
