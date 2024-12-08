Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (12/8/2024)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of December 8..
The top five stay intact ... Heritage Christian and Inglewood rise ... St. Bernard, La Habra and Alemany join the fold ... Crespi, Rolling Hills Prep and Pasadena sit on the bubble.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 8
1. St. John Bosco (6-0)
Elzie Harrington dropped 41 points in a win over St. Pius.
2. Harvard-Westlake (7-0)
Nik Khamenia and Joe Sterling among the best duos in California.
3. Eastvale Roosevelt (5-1)
Roosevelt's only loss is to San Antonio Brennan, a top-ranked team nationally.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (6-0)
Zach White's stock continues to rise ... picked up an offer from Cal this past week.
5. JSerra (6-2)
BJ Davis-Ray is the newcomer of the year so far. Lions picked up a quality win over Millenium (AZ).
6. Santa Margarita (5-0)
Eagles showing they'll compete for a Trinity League title.
7. La Mirada (7-1)
Gene Roebuck and Julian 'Manu' Gomez have the Matadores looking more and more like an Open Division team.
8. Sierra Canyon (6-1)
Maximo Adams had a good week, complimenting PG Gavin Hightower. Nice win over Millenium (AZ) on Saturday.
9. Heritage Christian (7-0)
Wins over Bishop Montgomery and Crean Lutheran show the Warriors might be Open Division contenders.
10. Redondo Union (6-0)
Sea Hawks are rolling with Hudson Mayes, SJ Madison and Chris Sanders.
11. St. Pius (5-2)
Pius comes up short against St. John Bosco, but loves to test itself. A coup to coach Donte Archie.
12. Inglewood (5-2)
Jasone Crowe Jr. scored 50 in a win over Bakersfield.
13. Damien (8-2)
Damien drops after a loss to Riverside Poly.
14. Mater Dei (3-2)
Luke Barnett doing his best to keep the Monarchs afloat.
15. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Griffins' litmus test against Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks failed, but will prepare them for bigger games down the road.
16. St. Bernard (6-2)
Big win over Rolling Hills Prep.
17. Anaheim Canyon (7-1)
Brandon Benjamin is averaging 33.4 points per game.
18. Bishop Montgomery (5-2)
Knights' two losses are to Harvard-Westlake and Heritage Christian ... they're fine.
19. St. Anthony (4-0)
Big game against St. Pius this week that will reveal a lot.
20. Long Beach Poly (3-2)
Jovani Ruff and company taking on a tough schedule with losses to Santa Margarita and Sierra Canyon.
21. Campbell Hall (5-0)
Vikings are unbeaten, but won't climb the Top 25 much more until they play better competition.
22. Mira Costa (10-0)
10 straight wins isn't a bad way to start the season.
23. Rancho Cucamonga (3-2)
Aaron Glass committed to Texas A&M this past week.
24. La Habra (10-1)
Seven straight wins gets La Habra into Top 25. Only loss to Damien.
25. Alemany (8-1)
Warriors win the Rose City Classic at Maranatha with a 55-46 win over Pasadena. Paris Lassiter was tournament MVP.
BUBBLE TEAMS
Windward (5-1): Good wins over Rancho Christian and Mayfair.
Crespi (7-3): Celts have losses to Pilibos and Westlake, but a recent win over Rolling Hills Prep. Inconsistent, the sign of a young team.
Rolling Hills Prep (8-2): Huskies have dropped two straight to St. Bernard and Crespi.
Pasadena (4-1): Bulldogs fall in Rose City Classic final.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
