High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 2 (9/6/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 2 in the CIF Southern Section, Sept. 5-7.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

No. 1 Mater Dei rolled to a 31-15 win over No. 2 Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
No. 1 Mater Dei rolled to a 31-15 win over No. 2 Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo by Heston Quan

Mater Dei's victory over Bishop Gorman on national television highlights Week 2's high school football action in the Southland.

Here are the Week 2 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section. Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

San Jacinto 19, Yorba Linda 16

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

NOTE: Top 25-ranked teams on a BYE: No. 12 Chaparral, No. 13 Murrieta Valley

Mater Dei 31, Bishop Gorman (NV) 15: Monarchs defense has six sacks and an interception to shutdown the Gaels. Jordon Davison ran for two touchdowns.

Orange Lutheran 15, St. Frances (MD) 13

Santa Margarita 42, Bakersfield Liberty 3

JSerra 35, Clovis North 6

Servite 14, Chaminade 0

Mission Viejo 46, Liberty (NV) 0

Oak Hills 56, Palmdale 6

Newbury Park 36, Oxnard Pacifica 3

Corona Centennial 56, Timpview (UT) 20

Mililani (HI) 27, Los Alamitos 24 

Oaks Christian 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Palos Verdes 21, Corona del Mar 17

Vista Murrieta 48, Orange Vista 19

La Costa Canyon 27, San Clemente 17

Cathedral 49, Canyon/Canyon Country 0

Damien 37, St. Paul 10

SATURDAY, SEPT. 6

St. John Bosco at Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra, at Honor Bowl in San Diego

Upland vs. Villa Park, 9 a.m. (due to heat)

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California