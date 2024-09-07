Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 2 (9/6/24)
Mater Dei's victory over Bishop Gorman on national television highlights Week 2's high school football action in the Southland.
Here are the Week 2 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section. Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
San Jacinto 19, Yorba Linda 16
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
NOTE: Top 25-ranked teams on a BYE: No. 12 Chaparral, No. 13 Murrieta Valley
Mater Dei 31, Bishop Gorman (NV) 15: Monarchs defense has six sacks and an interception to shutdown the Gaels. Jordon Davison ran for two touchdowns.
Orange Lutheran 15, St. Frances (MD) 13
Santa Margarita 42, Bakersfield Liberty 3
JSerra 35, Clovis North 6
Servite 14, Chaminade 0
Mission Viejo 46, Liberty (NV) 0
Oak Hills 56, Palmdale 6
Newbury Park 36, Oxnard Pacifica 3
Corona Centennial 56, Timpview (UT) 20
Mililani (HI) 27, Los Alamitos 24
Oaks Christian 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Palos Verdes 21, Corona del Mar 17
Vista Murrieta 48, Orange Vista 19
La Costa Canyon 27, San Clemente 17
Cathedral 49, Canyon/Canyon Country 0
Damien 37, St. Paul 10
SATURDAY, SEPT. 6
St. John Bosco at Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra, at Honor Bowl in San Diego
Upland vs. Villa Park, 9 a.m. (due to heat)
