Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (9/1/2024)
The stunner in Week 1 was Santa Margarita’s 31-15 win over Corona Centennial on the road.
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco sit at No. 1 and 2, respectively, like old times while Santa Margarita rises. Also, Vista Murrieta, Yorba Linda and Damien make Top 25 debuts.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 1, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (1-0)
Monarchs were idle on a bye week - prepping for Bishop Gorman Friday night; vs. Bishop Gorman (NV); 1
2. St. John Bosco (2-0)
Braves thump West Texas Eastwood 71-14; at Sierra Canyon (Sat.); 2
3. Mission Viejo (2-0)
Diablos were idle on a bye week; vs. Liberty (NV); 3
4. JSerra (2-0)
Lions beat Aquinas on Thursday 35-7; vs. Clovis North; 4
5. Orange Lutheran (2-0)
Lancers topped Rancho Cucamonga 45-14; vs. St. France’s Academy (MD); 5
6. Santa Margarita (1-1)
Big week for the Eagles, defeating Centennial 31-15 on the road thanks to a three TDs from Trent Mosley; vs. Liberty Centennial; 10
7. Sierra Canyon (2-1)
Trailblazers get back on track with a 35-10 win over Oaks Christian; vs. St. John Bosco (Sat.); 8
8. Corona Centennial (0-2)
Huskies are asking themselves a lot of questions after Week 1’s lopsided loss to Santa Margarita; vs. Timpview (UT); 6
9. Servite (2-0)
Quaid Carr rushed for 166 yards and two TDs in 37-17 win over Murrieta Valley; at Chaminade; 15
10. Gardena Serra (1-1)
Serra beat Warren 36-0, but the game was called at halftime due to an altercation in the stands; vs. LB Poly; 9
11. Los Alamitos (2-0)
Griffins roll over Narbonne, 49-6. Lenny Ibarra shines; vs. Hawaii Mililani; 11
12. Chaparral (2-0)
Dane Weber totaled 463 yards and seven TDs. He threw for 362 yards and six scores in 49-28 win over Apple Valley; BYE; 12
13. Murrieta Valley (1-1)
The Nighthawks fall to Servite; BYE; 7
14. Upland (2-0)
Upland beat Norco 34-17; at Villa Park; 17
15. Oak Hills (2-0)
Oak Hills stays unbeaten after 56-24 win over Highland; at Palmdale; 16
16. Oxnard Pacifica (2-0)
The Pacifica offense was at it again. QB Dominic Duran threw for 229 yards, four TDs. Wideout Savion Taylor caught 10 passes for 156 yards, 3TDs in big win over Oxnard; at Newbury Park; 20
17. Oaks Christian (1-1)
Lions fall to Sierra Canyon without Deshonne Redeaux (injured); vs. Eastvale Roosevelt; 13
18. Newbury Park (2-0)
Brady Smigiel threw for 195 yards and two TDs. Shane Rosenthal caught a TD and had an interception in a 35-7 win over Arroyo Grande; vs. Oxnard Pacifica
19. Palos Verdes (1-1)
Carlsbad gets the best of Palos Verdes, 33-7; vs. Corona del Mar; 14
20. Vista Murrieta (2-0)
Rolled Murrieta Mesa, 42-9, and makes Top 25 debut; vs. Orange Vista; Unranked
21. San Clemente (1-1)
Tritons top Oak Ridge 30-23; at La Costa Canyon; 23
22. Cathedral (2-0)
Phantoms beat Snow Canyon (UT) 39-20; vs. Canyon; 22
23. Long Beach Poly (0-2)
Jackrabbits’ first two losses are to section powers in NorCal (Folsom) and San Diego (Lincoln); vs. Gardena Serra (Honor Bowl); 18
24. Yorba Linda (2-0)
A win over Edison gets YL into the Top 25 for the first time this season; vs. San Jacinto; Unranked
25. Damien (2-0)
Despite a coaching change late in the summer, the Spartans are showing resilience after beating Loyola; at St. Paul; Unranked
OUT: Rancho Cucamonga (25); Warren (19); Loyola (24)
IN: Vista Murrieta; Yorba Linda, Damien
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
