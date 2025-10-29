Top California 2028 basketball player transfers back to old school before season
He's back.
Cameron Anderson, who was a standout freshman guard on the Eastvale Roosevelt team that won the 2025 CIF State Open Division title last season, is making a move just weeks before the start of the 2025-26 high school basketball season.
Anderson transferred to St. John Bosco in Bellflower in August, but is now back at Roosevelt after St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn confirmed with High School On SI that Anderson is no longer at the school.
"(The family) told me they're going back (to Roosevelt)," Dunn said.
According to Frank Burlison, this isn’t the only late October transfer. Semaj Freeman (2028) returned back to Rancho Verde.
Anderson already has offers to Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV, according to 247Sports.com. He is a long, wiry 6-foot-4 guard that exceled in his role as a ninth grader with Brayden Burries, Issac Williamson and Myles Walker en route to Roosevelt's California high school basketball treble: CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State Open championships.
Roosevelt's Stephen Singleton, the reigning California Coach of the Year, announced his retirement from coaching on October 16. Newly hired assistant Johnny Dukes is expected to be named the new official head coach in the coming weeks. Dukes was previously the coach at Rancho Verde,
Despite attending class at St. John Bosco this fall, because Anderson didn't compete in any official games for the Braves, he will eligible immediately for the Mustangs due to the CIF's A-B-A rule, which allows student-athletes to return to their original school without penalty as long as they didn't compete in any official competition.
Anderson is expected to be Roosevelt's top player this upcoming season.
Anderson is the second St. John Bosco player to leave in October. Five-star wing Tajh Ariza (who transferred from Westchester) transferred to Link Academy in Missouri two weeks ago. Ariza is the son of former NBA Laker Trevor Ariza and is committed to Oregon.
The Braves also lost star player Brandon McCoy Jr., who transferred to Sierra Canyon in August. McCoy is one of the nation's top combo guards in the country with offers to Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama and Arizona.
St. John Bosco is still expected to be an Open Division-caliber team led by 5-star forward Christian Collins. Collins holds offers from Tennessee, UCLA, Kentucky, Oregon and USC.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: