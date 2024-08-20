Top CIF Central Coast Section high school football players (2025 & 2026 commits)
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
Here are the 14 players in the Central Section that have announced their college commitments prior to the start of the 2024 high school season this week.
2025 Commits
Teddy Chung – Serra (San Mateo), DB, Sr. (Harvard)
Chung has been a ballhawk in Serra's secondary the past two seasons. He chose Harvard over Georgetown in May.
Leonardo Cocchiglia – Los Gatos, OL, Sr. (Cal Poly)
Cocchiglia totaled 11 pancake blocks as a junior. He committed to Cal Poly shortly after visiting in early August.
Xander Eschelman – Menlo-Atherton, QB, Sr. (Columbia)
Eschelman played in seven games as a junior after transferring in from Serra. He committed to Columbia in July shortly after receiving an offer from the Lions.
Devin Hyde – Menlo-Atherton, LB, Sr. (Washington)
Hyde's breakout junior season included 10 sacks and four forced fumbles. After adding more than a dozen offers, he committed to Washington in June.
Kingston Keanaaina – Saint Francis, RB, Sr. (BYU)
Keanaaina nearly doubled his numbers across the board as a junior, eclipsing 1,500 yards while scoring 19 touchdowns. He committed to BYU in July after adding offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State and others.
Chris Lawson – Archbishop Riordan, WR, Sr. (Washington)
Lawson has caught 167 passes for 2,534 yards over his first three high school seasons, the first two coming at Pleasanton-Foothill. After reeling in more than 20 scholarship offers, he chose Washington over Oregon and Cal in early July.
Daniel Leupold – St. Ignatius Prep, LB, Sr. (Holy Cross)
Leupold made his mark off the edge, finishing with 6.5 sacks as a junior. He committed to Holy Cross in late July.
Jackson Lloyd – Carmel, OL, Sr. (Alabama)
UCLA was the first school to offer Lloyd in June of 2023 before nearly 20 more followed suit. He committed to Alabama shortly after officially visiting in June.
Harrison Luhning – St. Ignatius Prep, OL, Sr. (Claremont McKenna)
Luhning was ann honorable mention selection in the strong West Catholic Athletic League as a junior. He committed to Claremont McKenna on July 1.
John Mills – St. Ignatius Prep, OL, Sr. (Texas)
Mills was one of the nation's most coveted tackle prospects in the class of 2025. He committed to Texas in June over a final group that included Washington, Florida, Cal, Nebraska and USC.
Sione Netane – Saint Francis, OL, Sr. (Colorado State)
A mammoth lineman at 6'5" and 330 pounds, Netane committed to Colorado State in late July.
Champ Taulealea – Valley Christian, OL, Sr. (Washington)
Entering his fourth varsity season, Taulealea collected offers from top programs across the country over the past season. He committed to Washington in June, choosing the Huskies over USC.
Losipini Tupou – Archbishop Riordan, OL, Sr. (Arizona)
Tupou was offered by Arizona in February. He took an official visit to see the Wildcats in June and committed days later.
2026 Commits
Michael Langi – Archbishop Riordan, OL, Jr. (Arizona)
Langi is entering his third varsity season. He locked in his commitment to Arizona in June after adding a handful of scholarship offers that included Colorado, Penn State and Washington State.
