Top CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football players (2025 commits)
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
COMMITTED CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS: Central Section | Central Coast Section | Los Angeles City Section |
Here are the 11 players in the Sac-Joaquin Section that have announced their college commitments prior to the start of the 2024 high school season this week.
Lucan Amituani – Elk Grove, DL, Sr. (Washington State)
Amituani finished his junior season with 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception. After adding 11 scholarships, he committed to Washington State shortly after visiting in June.
Garrison Blank – Rocklin, OL, Sr. (UCLA)
Blank is a mammoth lineman at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds. He committed to UCLA in June, choosing the Bruins over Utah, Arizona State and Minnesota.
Kaleb Edwards – Oak Ridge, TE, Sr. (Alabama)
Edwards has caught seven touchdown passes each of the past two seasons, averaging more than 20 yards per reception. He's also shown off his defensive ability with 49 sacks, 6.5 sacks and an interception as a junior. Edwards committed to Alabama in July, choosing the Crimson Tide over Oregon, Auburn, Texas and UCLA.
Elijah Huddle – Casa Roble, TE, Sr. (Sacramento State)
Huddle contributed on all three phases of the game as a junior, finishing with 1,462 all-purpose yards. He reeled in 12 touchdown passes, grabbed four interceptions and returned three punts for touchdowns. He committed to Sacramento State in July.
Jaron Hodson – Folsom, DB, Sr. (Sacramento State)
Hodson had 53 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception as a junior, leading to offers from Hawaii and Sacramento State. He committed to the hometown Hornets in late July.
Isaiah Jordan – Christian Brothers, DB, Sr. (Air Force)
A two-way contributor for the Falcons, Jordan caught nine touchdowns as a junior. On defense, the Air Force commit made 45 tackles, broke up six passes, had an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Robert McDaniel – Hughson, QB, Sr. (Arizona)
McDaniel is closing in on 5,000 career passing yards with one season left to play. He tossed 25 touchdown passes as a sophomore and increased that total to 33 as a junior, earning an invite to the Elite 11 finals this past summer. A former Cal commit, McDaniel flipped his commitment to Arizona in May.
Jaxon Moore – West Park, OL, Sr. (Sacramento State)
A contributor on both sides of the line for the Panthers. Moore committed to Sacramento State in July two months after getting an offer from the Hornets.
Josiah Sharma – Folsom, DL, Sr. (Texas)
Sharma played his first three seasons at Inderkum, racking up 45 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. Sharma, who will play his senior season at Folsom, committed to Oregon in June before flipping his commitment to Texas in July.
Jordin Thomas – Lincoln, RB, Sr. (Fresno State)
Thomas had a huge junior season, rushing for 2,095 yards and 27 touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards or more in 10 of 11 games and surpassed the 200-yard make seven times. Thomas announced his commitment to Fresno State in May.
Nela Tupou – Folsom, TE, Sr. (Utah)
Tupou caught 18 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. His workload this season figures to increase while catching passes from five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Tupou committed to Utah in February, roughly a year after the Utes were the first school to offer him.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca