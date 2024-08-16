California high school football: Committed players in Central Section
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
Here are the nine players in the Central Section that have announced their college commitments prior to the start of the 2024 high school season next week.
2025 Commits
Alex Asparuhov – San Joaquin Memorial, P, Sr. (Alabama)
Asparuhov averaged 44 yards per punt as a junior, landing 14 of his 32 punts inside the 20-yard line. Also serving as the kicker, 21 of his 34 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. Ranked as the nation's second best punter by 247Sports, he chose Alabama in June over offers from Florida and Oklahoma.
Jonavon Darrington – Clovis West, WR, Sr. (Fresno State)
Darrington doubled his numbers across the board as a junior, finishing with 40 catches for 531 yards and two touchdowns. He also grabbed five interceptions, scoring touchdowns on both defense and special teams. Darrington committed to Fresno State in June, choosing the hometown Bulldogs over Montana State and Sacramento State.
Harold Duvall – Clovis East, WR, Sr. (Fresno State)
Duvall had a dominant junior season, catching 31 passes for 976 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 32 yards per catch and also caused havoc on defense with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Duvall committed to Fresno State earlier in August, choosing the Bulldogs over Arizona, Washington, Colorado State and Nevada.
Kourdey Glass – Hanford, RB, Sr. (Oregon State)
Glass has more than 3,200 total yards over his first three varsity seasons, finding the end zone 51 times over the past two years. He also picked up a bigger role on defense as a junior, finishing with five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. After picking up 11 scholarship offers, Glass committed to Oregon State shortly after visiting in May.
Tyus Miller – Clovis East, QB, Sr. (UC Davis)
Miller has led an explosive offense, playing in 23 games over the past two seasons. Over that time, he's thrown for more than 5,900 yards to go with 68 touchdown passes. He's also surpassed 1,200 rushing yards over that time, scoring 14 times on the ground. Miller committed to UC Davis in May shortly after receiving an offer from the Aggies.
Brayden Walton – Buchanan, OL, Sr. (Washington State)
Walton picked up 13 scholarship offers during his recruitment. He committed to Washington State over finalist Colorado State after visiting both schools in June.
Tanner Wilson – Sunnyside, QB, Sr. (Army)
Wilson has stuffed the stat sheet over the past two seasons. He's thrown for more than 7,500 yards and has 91 touchdown passes during that time. A threat on the ground, Wilson has more than 1,300 rushing yards and 21 career touchdowns on the ground. He committed to Army in July, choosing the Black Knights over Cornell and Montana State.
Jonathan Ybarra – Sanger, OL, Sr. (Cal Poly)
Ybarra is a dominant interior offensive lineman. He committed to Cal Poly at the end of July, choosing the Mustangs over Army and Air Force.
2026 Commits
Deagan Rose – Clovis, QB, Jr. (Oregon State)
Rose had a huge sophomore season that led to offers from the likes over Auburn, Oregon and Arkansas. He threw for nearly 2,900 yards and 24 touchdowns, also scoring 14 times on the ground. A standout baseball player as well, Rose committed to Oregon State in early July.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca