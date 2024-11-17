USC football flips California's No. 1 high school quarterback Husan Longstreet
USC football coach Lincoln Riley got the local guy to stay home, and it's a big deal.
Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet of Corona Centennial High has flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to USC. The news broke Sunday morning. 247Sports' Greg Biggins reported the news first.
The news seemingly came minutes after college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted that Julian Lewis, the nation's top quarterback from Carrollton High in Goergia, decommited from USC. According to reports, Lewis has been wooed by Georgia and Colorado.
It appears USC knew Lewis was going to decommit, so the fullcourt press for Longstreet began. USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard was at Longstreet's most recent football game on Friday night, which Centennial won to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals to play No. 1 Mater Dei at home on Friday.
Longstreet threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a touchdown, in the 25-20 victory in what was coined as Southern California's 'public school Superbowl' all week.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games this season. He's also rushed for 494 yards and six scores.
Biggins' evaluation of Longstreet includes believing he has more upside than Lewis.
"He has elite-level arm talent, is a good athlete, works hard and has made the kind of strides over the last year to show us his games is trending in the right direction," Biggins writes. "This obviously means USC will be parting ways with former Trojan commit, but we actually like Longstreet's upside more."
