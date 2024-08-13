Vote: Which CIF-Southern Section running back will have the biggest season?
Every year, the Southern Section alone produces more talent at running back than nearly any whole state. And 2024 won't be any different.
Last month, we gave you a rundown of the best running backs in the CIF-SS with the season around the corner. Now we're asking you to let us know who you think is the section's top tailback based on the candidates from that list.
Vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and the results will be announced Monday.
Meet the candidates:
Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon): Davison ran for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries last season while splitting time in the backfield with Nate Frazier and Ajon Bryant.
Karson Cox, Oak Hills, Sr. (UCLA): Cox committed to UCLA over Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona - among a bevy of others. He rushed for 1,349 yards and 19 TDs as a junior. Cox is a traditional football player that can do it all: run, catch and tackle - played defense last season, too.
Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian, Jr.: Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins compared Deshonne Redeaux to Napoleon Kaufman last season. As of now, Redeaux is the No. 1-ranked tailback in California, according to 247Sports. He holds offers to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.
Brian Bonner, Valencia, Jr.: Valencia coach Larry Muir has another top prospect to lead the Vikings the next two seasons. The 6-foot, 185-pound tailback holds offers from Arizona, Auburn and Georgia. As a sophomore he ran for 499 yard and three scores, but expect that number to grow this fall.
Anthony League, Millikan, Sr. (Cal): Big, physical back at 6-foot, 200 pounds. League ran for 995 yards and 13 scores at Los Alamitos last season. League has transferred and will play at Millikan in 2024.
Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: Dunn is one of the most impressive backs in SoCal because of what he can accomplish at his size, just 5-foot-9, 175 pounds. Despite his smaller stature, Dunn always finds more yardage and has been a stable force for Sierra Canyon the last two seasons.
Sean Morris, Loyola, Jr.: Morris rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore and scored 10 touchdowns. The Cubs have moved up from the Angelus League to the Mission League and will look to Morris for stability in the gauntlet that is the Mission League schedule in October and November. Morris has offers to Washington, SMU and Arizona.
Quaid Carr, Servite, Sr. (San Diego State): Carr ran for 1,200 yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the Friars last season. Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Carr is terrific in the open field. After a much-improved 2023 campaign under new coach Chris Reinert, more continuity rolling into season two will make Servite a dangerous team with Carr in the backfield.
Victor Santino, Inglewood, Jr.: Santino is capable of making defenders miss with ease. He runs and catches the ball at an exceptional level. He rushed for mor than 1,000 yards and hit paydirt 10 times in 2023. Santino has offers to Miami, Colorado and Michigan State.
Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure, Sr.: Glover is on the way-too-early shortlist for Player of the Year in Ventura County. He ran for 1,189 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, helping the Seraphs win a CIF-SS Division 3 title and get to the CIF State Division 1-A title game.
Caleb Bey Jr., Crean Lutheran, So.: Lettered at St. John Bosco as a freshman.
Steve Chavez, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (San Jose State): 2023 stats – 971 yards, 16 TDs rushing; 21 catches for 232 yards.
Luke Deperno, West Ranch, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,148 yards, 20 TDs rushing; six catches for 66 yards.
Eimesse Essis, Tustin, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,592 yards, 14 TDs rushing on 10.1 yards per carry; 14 catches for 162 yards and 2 TDs.
Julius Gillick, Edison, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,596 yards, 15 TDs rushing; 17 catches for 216 yards and one TD.
Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,850 yards, 21 TDs rushing; 57 catches for 613 yards and six TDs.
Benjamin Harris, Long Beach Poly, So.: 2023 stats – 66 rushing yards; two catches for 24 yards.
Camron Harris-Willcot, Gardena Serra, Sr.: 2023 stats – 606 yards, five TDs rushing on 8.0 yards per carry; five catches for 74 yards.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,490 yards, 21 TDs rushing; 11 catches for 96 yards and one TD.
Hinesward Lilomaiava, Mission Viejo, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,152 yards, 16 TDs rushing; 18 catches for 120 yards.
Ryan Mckevitt, Laguna Hills, Sr.: 2023 stats – 706 yards, seven TDs rushing; six catches for 101 yards and one TD.
Malachi Roby, Corona Centennial, Jr.: 2023 stats – 236 yards, two TDs rushing on 12.4 yards per carry.
Trevor Schneider, Norco, So.: 2023 stats – 1,107 yards, eight TDs rushing; 21 catches for 234 yards.
Jojo Solis, Aquinas, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,343 yards, 14 TDs rushing; 28 catches for 474 yards and seven TDs.
Addison Stirling, Brentwood, Sr.: 2023 stats – 75 yards, one TD rushing; one catch for 16 yards.
Kelton Strickland, Warren, So.: 2023 stats – 1,290 yards, 11 TDs rushing; 11 catches for 74 yards.
Keanu Tauvao, Northview, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,156 yards, 11 TDs rushing; 13 catches for 129 yards and two TDs.
Sincere Tolbert, Ramona, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,952 yards, 24 TDs rushing; nine catches for 23 yards.
Jayce Venable, Chaparral, Sr.: 2023 stats – 880 yards, nine TDs rushing; 12 catches for 198 yards and one TD.
Da’lon Williams, Hesperia, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,051 yards, 18 TDs rushing; four catches for 29 yards.
Elijah Wilson, Santa Monica, So.: 2023 stats – 1,344 yards, 13 TDs rushing on 8.0 yards per carry; six catches for 32 yards and one TD.