Vote: Who is the top running back in CIF-San Diego Section football?

Meet the candidates:
Sir Autry, Hoover, Sr.: Autry finished his junior year with 2,502 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns leading to double digit scholarship offers. He's looking for his third straight season of more than 1,400 rushing yards.
Max Turner, Granite Hills, Sr.: Turner has rushed for just under 2,000 yards over the past two seasons. In last season's Open Division championship run, he finished with more than 1,100 yards and 19 total touchdowns.
Pablo Jackson, Helix, Sr.: Jackson paired with Turner at Granite Hills the past two seasons. He makes the move to Helix as a senior looking to replace the production of the graduated Kevin Allen. He's scored 27 varsity touchdowns with one season left to play.
Aden Jackson, Lincoln, Sr.: Jackson found the end zone 17 times as a junior, 15 coming on the ground. He finished the year with 705 rushing yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
Giovanni Harte, Mission Hills, Sr.: Harte rushed for 1,104 yards and had 13 touchdowns while helping the Grizzlies reach their second straight Division 1 title game.
Coby Herman, La Costa Canyon, Jr.: Herman finished with eight touchdowns and more than 500 yards as a sophomore. He appears poised to be one of the section's breakout performers in 2024.
Donald Reed III, Lincoln, Sr.: Reed had nine rushing touchdowns last season, finishing with 679 yards on 94 carries.
Willie Flores, Cathedral Catholic, Soph.: Flores had 856 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman at St. Augustine. He averaged five yards per carry and now heads to rival Cathedral Catholic to continue his high school career.
Aidan McGill, La Jolla, Sr.: McGill averaged six yards per carry during La Jolla's run to the Division 2 title game in 2023. He closed out the year with 1,044 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Nico Viesca, Central, Sr.: Viesca carried Central's rushing attack as a junior, finishing with 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Leonidas Bell, El Camino, Sr.: 2023 stats – 329 yards, three TDs rushing on 9.4 yards per carry; four catches for 50 yards
Cody Cappelletti, Patrick Henry, Sr.: 2023 stats – 576 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 31 catches for 221 yards and three TDs
Nate Clifford, Santa Fe Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 373 yards rushing; one catch for 22 yards
Amare Gomez, Rancho Bernardo, Sr.: 2023 stats – 802 yards, nine TDs rushing; 45 catches for 383 yards and five TDs; completed 2-3 passes for 64 yards and one TD
Luke Jorgensen, Poway, Jr.: 2023 stats – 728 yards, eight TDs rushing; five catches for 59 yards and one TD; 454 kick return yards
Tabari Lane, San Marcos, Sr.: 2023 stats – 421 yards, four TDs rushing; two catches for 10 yards
Matthew Moreno, Brawley, Sr.: 2023 stats – 529 yards, eight TDs rushing on 7.6 yards per carry; seven catches for 151 yards and one TD
La’Darrione Perkins, Chula Vista, Sr.: 2023 stats – 846 yards, 12 TDs rushing on 8.1 yards per carry; six catches for 116 yards and two TDs
Ryan Remigio, Del Norte, Sr.: 2023 stats – 529 yards, three TDs rushing; four catches for 29 yards
Zane Rottier, Mount Miguel, Jr.: 2023 stats – 445 yards, four TDs rushing on 7.0 yards per carry; five catches for 75 yards and one TD