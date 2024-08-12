Vote: Who will be the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section's top running back in 2024?
Earlier this month, we took a look at the best running backs in the CIF-SJS heading into the 2024 season. Now, it's your turn to let your voice be heard.
Through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, vote as many times as you'd like for who you think is the top RB in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The results will be announced Monday.
Meet the candidates:
Carter Jackson, Folsom, Sr. (Nevada commit): Folsom landed Northern California’s top running back after Jackson piled up 451 carries for 3,099 yards and 43 touchdowns at Sierra Foothill League rival Granite Bay the last two seasons. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder is ranked the No. 61 senior overall in California and the No. 3 running back for the Class of 2025.
Jordin Thomas, Lincoln, Sr. (Fresno State): If Jackson is No. 1 in NorCal, Thomas (5-10, 205) isn’t far behind after he rushed for 2,095 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. With the recent departure of Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, Thomas may reconsider his other offers from Utah, San Diego State and San Jose State, among others.
Carter Meeks, Central Catholic, Jr.: The 6-foot, 190-pounder has offers from Nevada and Washington State, but if he has another big high school season, look for that number to grow greatly. With plenty of options, Central Catholic went to Meeks for only 62 carries and he had 490 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s ranked the No. 5 junior tailback in the state according to 247Sports.
Isaiah Ene, Granite Bay, Jr.: With Carter Jackson transferred to Folsom, Ene should be a workhorse. He made the most of his 138 carries as a sophomore with 828 yards and eight touchdowns after rushing for 764 yards and nine scores as a freshman. Ene has nine offers, including Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington and San Diego State.
Wes Burford, Oakdale, Jr.: The section’s leading sophomore rusher last season was a workhorse with 311 carries for 1,819 yards and 27 touchdowns. The 5-10, 170-pounder rushed for at least 100 yards 10 times with a high of 287 yards on 43 carries and four scores in a 49-35 win over Enochs.
Jeremiah Lugo, Patterson, Sr.: The 5-10, 170-pounder rushed 202 times for 1,563 yards and 24 touchdowns for the 11-2 Tigers.
Derek Keeley, Rocklin, Sr.: A first-team All-Sacramento Bee, all-purpose Metro performer, Keeley rushed 206 times for 1,070 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.
Joey Alcutt, Central Catholic, Sr.: The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder gave a preview of what to expect in 2024 when he carried the ball 39 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Edison in a SJS D1 playoff game. He finished with 138 carries, 1,231 yards and 14 scores.
Joseph Brown, Liberty Ranch, Sr.: The 5-8, 175-pounder rushed 194 times for 1,397 yards (7.2 average) and 17 touchdowns. He was also a threat on the pass with 19 catches for 267 more yards, and tied for second on the team with 65 tackles and three interceptions.
Baylor Kelley, Placer, Sr.: A model of consistency, the 5-10, 175-pounder has rushed for 2,352 career yards and 32 touchdowns in two seasons for the Hillmen. Both seasons he rushed for 16 touchdowns while combining for 12 games with at least 100 rushing yards.
Julian Benton, Stagg, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,121 yards, eight TDs rushing; nine catches for 70 yards
Shaun Jones, Placer, Jr.: 2023 stats – 957 yards, 17 TDs rushing
Brandon Lambert, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,130 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 27 catches for 345 yards and three TDs
Mateo Mojica, Bradshaw Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,302 yards, 13 TDs rushing; six catches for 82 yards and one TD
Dajon O’Neil, Stone Ridge Christian, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,449 yards, 15 TDs on 11.9 yards per carry; eight catches for 157 yards and five TDs
Henri Reed, Lindhurst, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,022 yards, 17 TDs on 12.8 yards per carry; five catches for 62 yards
Dennis Syders, Marysville, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,209 yards, 14 TDs rushing; 18 catches for 340 yards and three TDs
Malakai Taione, Destiny Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,132 yards, 15 TDs rushing; 19 catches for 114 yards
Zack Tayeh, Armijo, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,362 yards, eight TDs rushing; five catches for 60 yards