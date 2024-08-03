California high school football: Top running backs in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section
The position is devalued. It’s no longer a marquee spot. Running backs are utterly interchangeable.
That’s the notion at the highest level, the NFL, and somewhat in college ball as well. But not in high schools. A breakaway, punishing running back is marquee at the prep level.
And here are 10 of the top backs to watch in the Sac-Joaquin Section for the 2024 season, along with a few more.
The list (in order) is based on three equal parts: Previous-season production, recruit-ability and the level of competition played.
If we missed anyone, email mitch@scorebooklive.com. The season starts for most Sac-Joaquin Section teams on Aug. 21-23.
Last season there were three 2,000-yard rushers and three more in the 1,900-yard range from the Sac-Joaquin Section. All but one of those gents graduated
That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of top-ended rushers returning. In an extremely deep position, the section returns a whopping 20 1,000-yard rushing, including 17 from the 2025 class.
That makes picking just 10 very difficult. We’ll give it a go and then mention many others.
1. Carter Jackson, Folsom, Sr. (Nevada commit)
Folsom landed Northern California’s top running back after Jackson piled up 451 carries for 3,099 yards and 43 touchdowns at Sierra Foothill League rival Granite Bay the last two seasons. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder is ranked the No. 61 senior overall in California and the No. 3 running back for the Class of 2025.
2. Jordin Thomas, Lincoln, Sr. (Fresno State)
If Jackson is No. 1 in NorCal, Thomas (5-10, 205) isn’t far behind after he rushed for 2,095 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. With the recent departure of Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, Thomas may reconsider his other offers from Utah, San Diego State and San Jose State, among others.
3. Carter Meeks, Central Catholic, Jr.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder has offers from Nevada and Washington State, but if he has another big high school season, look for that number to grow greatly. With plenty of options, Central Catholic went to Meeks for only 62 carries and he had 490 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s ranked the No. 5 junior tailback in the state according to 247Sports.
4. Isaiah Ene, Granite Bay, Jr.
With Carter Jackson transferred to Folsom, Ene should be a workhorse. He made the most of his 138 carries as a sophomore with 828 yards and eight touchdowns after rushing for 764 yards and nine scores as a freshman. Ene has nine offers, including Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington and San Diego State.
5. Wes Burford, Oakdale, Jr.
The section’s leading sophomore rusher last season was a workhorse with 311 carries for 1,819 yards and 27 touchdowns. The 5-10, 170-pounder rushed for at least 100 yards 10 times with a high of 287 yards on 43 carries and four scores in a 49-35 win over Enochs.
6. Jeremiah Lugo, Patterson, Sr.
The 5-10, 170-pounder rushed 202 times for 1,563 yards and 24 touchdowns for the 11-2 Tigers.
7. Derek Keeley, Rocklin, Sr.
A first-team All-Sacramento Bee, all-purpose Metro performer, Keeley rushed 206 times for 1,070 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.
8. Joey Alcutt, Central Catholic, Sr.
The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder gave a preview of what to expect in 2024 when he carried the ball 39 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Edison in a SJS D1 playoff game. He finished with 138 carries, 1,231 yards and 14 scores.
9. Joseph Brown, Liberty Ranch, Sr.
The 5-8, 175-pounder rushed 194 times for 1,397 yards (7.2 average) and 17 touchdowns. He was also a threat on the pass with 19 catches for 267 more yards, and tied for second on the team with 65 tackles and three interceptions.
10. Baylor Kelley, Placer, Sr.
A model of consistency, the 5-10, 175-pounder has rushed for 2,352 career yards and 32 touchdowns in two seasons for the Hillmen. Both seasons he rushed for 16 touchdowns while combining for 12 games with at least 100 rushing yards.
Others (alphabetical) to watch
- Julian Benton, Stagg, Sr.
- Shaun Jones, Placer, Jr.
- Brandon Lambert, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.
- Mateo Mojica, Bradshaw Christian, Sr.
- Dajon O’Neil, Stone Ridge Christian, Jr.
- Henri Reed, Lindhurst, Sr.
- Dennis Syders, Marysville, Sr.
- Malakai Taione, Destiny Christian, Sr.
- Zack Tayeh, Armijo, Sr.