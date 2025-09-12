Colorado High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3
The high school football season in Colorado enters Week 3, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Skyridge (UT) (4-0) at Cherry Creek (3-0)
The Bruins, ranked No. 2 in the Northwest Region by High School on SI, play host to the No. 4 Falcons in a mammoth showdown in Greenwood Village. Skyridge is led by BYU commit QB Kaneal Sweetwyne, who’s amassed 1,446 total yards, thrown for 19 touchdowns and run for five this season. Meanwhile, Cherry Creek standout and University of Connecticut commit Jayden Fox has rushed for 466 yards (14.6 per carry) and six touchdowns.
Legend (3-0) at Arvada West (3-0)
The Titans, who lost to Cherry Creek in last year’s 5A state final, make the 40-mile trip to the west Denver suburbs for only their second all-time meeting against the Wildcats and senior QB Logan Duhachek, who has thrown for nine touchdowns and 591 yards without an interception.
Lewis-Palmer (2-0) at Palmer Ridge (2-0)
Crosstown rivals clash in Monument as Lewis-Palmer looks to end a seven-game losing streak to the Bears, who have defeated their first two opponents by a combined 91-14. Junior Greg Moore posted career-highs in carries (28), rushing yards (245) and touchdowns (three) in the Rangers’ 42-39 win over Coronado last week.