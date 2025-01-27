2025 Way-too-early Connecticut high school football rankings
Is it ever too early to start thinking about the next high school football season?
Well, we don't think so as the game has turned into an almost year-round deal in some states and we begin on the East Coast with our 'Way-too-early' rankings as we head into the spring.
We start over in the New England region and begin with the state of Connecticut. Though the Constitution State is among one of the last when it comes to starting their high school football seasons, we make them the first when it comes to our rankings.
1. New Canaan
Coming off winning the Class L state championship last season, the Rams bring back plenty to make another run in 2025. Having one of the state's arguably top players in Andrew Esposito obviously helps.
2. Greenwich
The 2024 Class LL state champs bounced back from a Thanksgiving shellacking to Staples to go on and win it all. Hector Lopez rushed for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and is slated to return.
3. Darien
Having your quarterback back certainly helps out big time. For the Blue Wave, they'll return Ben Rolapp, who threw for 2,587 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2024.
4. Fairfield Prep
There's a lot to like about this Jesuits team heading into 2025, especially the fact that they're another club that returns their signal caller. Robert Manning completed 170 passes for 2,556 yards and 32 scores in '24.
5. St. Joseph
The Cadets were a sophomore laden group, starting with quarterback play from Harry 'HT' Jones. Jones in 2024 threw for 1,611 yards and 21 touchdowns. St. Joseph also brings back running back Finn Kilmartin (666 yards, six TDs).
6. Hand
Though the Tigers are losing some firepower on offense, they do bring talent back on defense. Junior Conor Casagrande made 71 tackles at inside linebacker and is slated to return.
7. Windsor
Just a field goal separated Windsor from winning the Class MM state championship. This time around, however, Windsor will be the odds on favorite to win the classification.
8. Ansonia
The Chargers were just quite simply put dominant one their way to a Class S state title last season. Ansonia will be the favorite once again.
9. Staples
Coming up just short in the state semifinals against Greenwich, 14-0, the Wreckers still were a team to be reckoned with. Nick Weil should be back under center after throwing for 2,174 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
10. Killingly
Winning the Class SS state title and then add that practically most of the offense, including running back Hayden Allard (2,117 yards, 42 TDs in 2024) is back makes the Redmen a top 10 club.
