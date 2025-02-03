Adam Behrends steps away as Staples (Connecticut) head football coach after six seasons
After six seasons leading the Staples Wreckers football program, Adam Behrends decided it was time to make the leap over to the collegiate level.
According to a post on X by the Staples' athletic department, Behrends will be stepping away to take on a new job as a college assistant. Over Behrends six seasons at the helm, he led the Wreckers to an overall mark of 40-16, including winning the CIAC's Class LL state championship in 2023.
Down below is the statement made by the school on Behrends leaving the program:
"THANK YOU ADAM BEHRENDS
This afternoon, Coach Behrends held a meeting with our Football student-athletes announcing that he has accepted a coaching position at the collegiate level. We would like to thank Coach Behrends for his six years of incredible service to Staples High School. Under his leadership, the program had an overall record of 40-16, which includes the unforgettable 2023 CIAC Class LL State Championship. Even more impressive than the on-field results were the lessons and values that Coach Behrends taught to all that participated in the Football program. Those lessons and values will stay with our student-athletes long after their time on North Avenue has concluded.
Coach Behrends will always be a Wrecker!"
