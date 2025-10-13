Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (4-0)
2. Law (Milford, CT) (4-1)
3. Hand (Madison, CT) (4-1)
4. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (3-0)
5. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (4-1)
6. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (4-1)
7. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (3-2)
8. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
9. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (3-2)
10. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (3-1)
11. Prince (Hartford, CT) (2-2)
12. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (3-2)
13. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (2-2)
14. Weston (Weston, CT) (2-2)
15. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (2-2)
16. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (1-3)
17. Foran (Milford, CT) (1-3)
18. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-3)
19. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (2-3)
20. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (1-4)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-4)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-3)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (5-0)
2. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (5-0)
3. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (4-1)
4. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (5-0)
5. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (4-1)
6. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (4-0)
7. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (3-1)
8. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (3-2)
9. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (3-2)
10. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (2-2)
11. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (3-1)
12. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (3-2)
13. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (2-2)
14. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (3-2)
15. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (2-2)
16. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (2-3)
17. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (1-3)
18. Derby (Derby, CT) (2-3)
19. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (0-4)
20. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-4)
21. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (0-4)
22. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (1-4)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (5-0)
2. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (5-0)
3. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (4-0)
4. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (3-1)
5. Newington (Newington, CT) (4-1)
6. Fitch (Groton, CT) (3-1)
7. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (3-2)
8. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (2-2)
9. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (2-2)
10. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (2-2)
11. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (1-3)
12. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (2-3)
13. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (1-4)
14. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (1-3)
15. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (1-4)
16. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-3)
17. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-3)
18. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (1-4)
19. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-4)
20. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (1-4)
21. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (0-4)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (5-0)
2. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (5-0)
3. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (4-0)
4. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (4-0)
5. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (5-1)
6. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (3-2)
7. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (4-1)
8. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (3-1)
9. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (4-1)
10. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (3-2)
11. Branford (Branford, CT) (4-1)
12. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (2-2)
13. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (3-2)
14. New London (New London, CT) (2-3)
15. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (2-2)
16. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (2-2)
17. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-4)
18. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-4)
19. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-4)
20. Avon (Avon, CT) (0-4)
21. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (0-5)
22. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (5-0)
2. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (4-1)
3. Staples (Westport, CT) (4-1)
4. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (4-1)
5. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (3-2)
6. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (2-3)
7. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (2-3)
8. Southington (Southington, CT) (2-3)
9. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (1-4)
10. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (2-3)
11. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (2-3)
12. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (2-3)
13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (1-4)
14. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (1-4)
15. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-3)
16. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (1-3)
17. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-4)
18. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (0-5)
19. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-4)
20. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-5)
21. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (0-5)
22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (5-0)
2. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (4-0)
3. Darien (Darien, CT) (4-1)
4. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (4-1)
5. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (3-2)
6. Platt (Meriden, CT) (3-1)
7. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (4-1)
8. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (3-2)
9. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (3-2)
10. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (2-2)
11. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (3-2)
12. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (4-1)
13. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (2-2)
14. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (2-3)
15. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (2-3)
16. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (2-3)
17. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (2-3)
18. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (2-3)
19. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (2-3)
20. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (1-4)
21. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-2)
22. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (2-3)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (1-4)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-4)