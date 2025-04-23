High School

Connecticut high school softball pitcher strikes out 37 batters

In a regular season contest between Ellington-Hale Ray this past weekend, the 14-inning game combined for 70 total strikeouts

Andy Villamarzo

Camryn Fisher/X

According to a report by CTInsider correspondent Paul Augeri, Ellington's Camryn Fisher (Appalachian State commitment) struck out 37 batters in a 1-0 victory over Hale Ray this past Saturday. The report states the 37 strikeouts is believed to be a Connecticut high school softball state record.

The opposing pitcher, Hale Ray senior pitcher Lily Jahne, struck out 33 batters in the loss against Ellington.

Also a result of the 14-inning affair against the Knights was it was also a no-hitter for Jahne, whose team lost a passed ball to score the game-winning run, per Augeri's report.

When it comes to high school softball pitchers out of the state of Connecticut, there's not many that can stack up to Jahne (St. John's commitment) and Ellington's Fisher (Appalachian State commitment).

Per Augeri's report, the two pitchers combined to throw a total of 347 pitches and a 70 overall strikeouts.

Fisher hasn't allowed an earned run this season for the Knights. The senior pitcher is currently 6-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and has struck out 117 batters.

Not too far behind Fisher when it comes to strikeouts is Jahne, who has struck out 107 batters along with having a 4-1 record and an impressive 0.60 ERA.

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
