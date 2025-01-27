5 Florida high school football quarterbacks primed to take over for prominent programs
We are fully in off-season mode when it comes to Florida high school football, but doesn't mean we can't take a look into the future, though.
Several state-championship contending teams have question marks at quarterbacks heading into the off-season, but we take a stab at who they might look to have throwing passes come the start of spring ball.
High School On SI Florida dives into five programs and the passers we think will be taking over under center come spring/2025 season.
Kai Moore, Miami Norland
Getting an up close look at Moore, the 2027 product was impressive at the Prep Redzone Florida Stock Up camp and there’s a lot to like about the Vikings’ next up at quarterback. Moores older brother, Keith Moore II, is the starting quarterback at Ed Waters University so it’s in the bloodline when it comes to talented signal callers.
Troy Silberzahn, Cocoa
When it comes to the Cocoa Tigers, it always seems like there another quarterback waiting in the wings to take over and it’s no different in 2025. Silberzahn saw minimal time behind Texas A&M-bound Brady Hart, with the rising sophomore completing 4-of-6 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 passer already has an offer from Keiser University.
Alex Schafer, Venice
Now if we are basing everything on who saw playing time behind Jayce Nixon last season, Schafer would be next in line at Venice and the junior put up some solid numbers. As a backup for the Class 7A state champions, Schafer completed 22-of-32 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns. Also added 213 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
Austan Cristiaan, Bishop Verot
The successor to Carter Smith, who is heading to Wisconsin, is Cristiaan, who saw playing time last season for the Vikings. As a freshman, Cristiaan ended up completing 21-of-41 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. Already has collegiate offers from Arkansas and Toledo.
Khayse Barrett, Clearwater Central Catholic
It’s hard to consider Barrett as much of a ‘first-year’ full-time starter compared to the rest of this group because he’s already played in a state semifinal and started a state championship game, but that would be the reality here. Barrett saw plenty of time as a sophomore and figures to be the next in line when it comes to dual-threat quarterbacks at CCC. Last season, Barrett threw for 419 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 229 and a score.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi