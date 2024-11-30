5 takeaways from Florida high school football's region final round
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs reached its state semifinal round for classes 1A-7A and Rural was in their state semifinals.
With games being played all over the Sunshine State, teams made their bid to move onto the Final Four round of the postseason, a step away from playing for a state championship.
High School On SI gives you five takeaways from last night's thrilling slate of games:
1. Never underestimate the heart of a champion: Aquinas defeats Atlantic in OT
Trailing 20-0 at one point in last night's Class 5A, Region 4 final against Delray Beach Atlantic, St. Thomas Aquinas looked like a team that for the first time in seemingly ages that wouldn't break out of the third round. That's where the heart of a champion came into play for the Raiders, who battled all the way back to pull off a miraculous 49-42 win over the Eagles in overtime. The 14-time state championship program were on the ropes throughout the night, stunning folks across social media. All Roger Harriott's bunch did was calm everybody's nerves by staging a comeback for the ages. Now they've book themselves a trip up to Bradenton to face Manatee for a chance to reach the 5A final.
2. Naples finally breaks through to state semifinals
Doesn't it seem like every year there's someone preventing the Naples Golden Eagles from reaching the state semifinals? Well, not any longer. The Golden Eagles were able to outlast district foe Port Charlotte, 17-10, to advance to the Class 4A state semis, where they'll meet Jones. It seemed like Rick Martin and his kids were due for a breakthrough sooner or later and it ended up at Harbor Nissan Stadium on Friday night. Leaning on a very talented defensive bunch and its vaunted rushing attack, Naples now will make a trip to Orlando for a shot at reaching the Class 4A state championship game.
3. Lakeland takes advantage of late Tampa Bay Tech miscues for game-winner
When Tampa Bay Tech looks back on the game, they'll feel like it should've been the Titans playing Niceville this upcoming Friday. The Dreadnaughts took advantage of miscues down the stretch en route to a thrilling 24-21 win over their foes from Hillsborough County. Tampa Bay Tech, tied up at 21-all, with under a minute left in the game decided to kick the ball deep to Shanard Clower. the decision proved to be a costly one, as Clower returned it into Titans' territory. That big return setup the eventual game-winning field goal, sending the 'Naughts into the state semis. A heartbreaking way for the season to end for the Titans.
4. Malachi Toney steps in to play QB, leads Plantation American Heritage over Miami Norland
With Dia Bell (Texas commitment) sidelined due to an injury, who else to step in at quarterback other than the electric Malachi Toney? Looking to avenge a 45-20 'loss' to the Vikings during the regular season, Toney electrified folks on hand for the Class 4A, Region 4 final and led the Patriots to a 35-14 victory. It became personal between the two teams as Toney, known by folks down in South Florida as 'Baby Jesus', who led Plantation American Heritage to the decisive victory over Miami Norland.
5. Manatee dominates for first state semifinal berth since 2014
They say to trust the process and in Jacquez Green's tenure as Manatee head coach, the Hurricanes have done just that. The Hurricanes cruised past Riverdale, 38-0, to advance to their first state semifinal since 2014. Manatee used to be a program that was used to always reaching the Final Four en route to a state title berth. Now they'll get a shot at getting back to the state championship game when they face St. Thomas Aquinas next week. Expect a packed house at Joe Kinnan Field when the Hurricanes-Raiders square off.
