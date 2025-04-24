Booker (Sarasota) names Vince Cherry head boys basketball coach
According to WWSB-Channel-7 in Sarasota, Booker has announced the hiring of Vince Cherry as the program's new head boys basketball coach.
Cherry served the 2024-2025 season as the top assistant under Carl Williams where the Tornadoes went 13-15 and reached the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Seminole on February 12.
“Super appreciative of the job Coach Williams has done. Coach made a decision to retire from coaching and kind of ride off into the sunset per say. So we have made a decision as a school to hire Coach Vince who’s from Newtown, from this community. He knows a lot of people, knows a lot of the players, a lot of the families,” Sarasota Booker athletic director Scottie Littles told WWSB.
Before coming over to Booker, Cherry served as the head boys basketball coach at Cardinal Mooney High School for three seasons, where he posted a career record of 58-24 (.707) winning percentage and reached the regional playoffs in two of the three seasons.
Cherry is no stranger to the Sarasota-Bradenton area where he played his high school basketball days at Sarasota Riverview High School from 2009 to 2012 playing under BJ Ivey, who is now the head coach at Sarasota High School that reached their first Final Four appearance in 56 years last month.
More From High School On SI
Pine Forest (Florida) names Kevin Barona head boys basketball coachLake Minneola (Florida) names Kewaski Jackson head boys basketball coachVote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (4/23/2025)Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (4/23/2025)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App