Lake Minneola (Florida) names Kewaski Jackson head boys basketball coach
According to Lake-Sumter Magazine, Lake Minneola has announced the hiring of Kewaski Jackson as their new head boys basketball coach on Tuesday.
Jackson spent the past three seasons coaching at Altamonte Christian where he posted a record of 44-34 (.564) winning percentage in his tenure with the Eagles. Jackson is coming off an 11-17 record this past season where they failed to make the regional playoffs.
Before heading over to Altamonte Christian, Jackson served as an interim head coach at East River High School under Scooter Hartman from 2020 to 2022 as well as serving as the program's JV head boys basketball coach.
Before coaching at East River High School, Jackson served as an assistant coach at Foundation Academy and Lorain Community College (JUCO) in Lorain, Ohio.
Jackson is a graduate of Woodlawn High School in Birmingham, Alabama where he was a multi-sport athlete where he was a standout wide receiver on the football field as well as a key component on the 2000 State Championship team on the basketball court.
Jackson is a two-time Coach of the Year in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) where he took home the prestigious award in 2023 and 2024.
