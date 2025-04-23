Pine Forest (Florida) names Kevin Barona head boys basketball coach
Pine Forest (Florida) has announced they have named Kevin Barona as the school's new head boys basketball coach, Eagles' athletic director Mark Guandolo told High School on SI on Tuesday.
Barona previously spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas which is located just about 30 minutes west of Dallas.
Barona coached under Emund Pritchett as the top assistant for the past five seasons where the Jaguars recorded three 30-plus win seasons in that stretch including the program's first state championship last month where they defeated Fort Bend Marshall 54-47 to take home the UIL Class 5A title.
Mansfield Summit has been one of the most elite programs in the Lone Star State in the past five seasons, winning District Championships in four out of the last five years. Five-time regional tournament appearances. Two-time state tournament final four appearances in 2023 and 2025
Barona replaces Tychious McCants, who coached the Eagles for the past seven seasons from 2018 to 2025, where he went 112-75 (.598) winning percentage, including a Final Four appearance in 2022 before their season came to an end in the hands of Stranahan High School.
