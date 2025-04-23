High School

Pine Forest (Florida) names Kevin Barona head boys basketball coach

Barona previously served as an assistant coach at Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas where he held the position since 2018

Ross Van De Griek

Kevin Barona has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Pine Forest High School (April 23, 2025) Photo Credit: Mansfield Summit High School
Kevin Barona has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Pine Forest High School (April 23, 2025) Photo Credit: Mansfield Summit High School / Mansfield Summit High School Athletics

Pine Forest (Florida) has announced they have named Kevin Barona as the school's new head boys basketball coach, Eagles' athletic director Mark Guandolo told High School on SI on Tuesday.

Barona previously spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas which is located just about 30 minutes west of Dallas.

Barona coached under Emund Pritchett as the top assistant for the past five seasons where the Jaguars recorded three 30-plus win seasons in that stretch including the program's first state championship last month where they defeated Fort Bend Marshall 54-47 to take home the UIL Class 5A title.

Mansfield Summit has been one of the most elite programs in the Lone Star State in the past five seasons, winning District Championships in four out of the last five years. Five-time regional tournament appearances. Two-time state tournament final four appearances in 2023 and 2025

Barona replaces Tychious McCants, who coached the Eagles for the past seven seasons from 2018 to 2025, where he went 112-75 (.598) winning percentage, including a Final Four appearance in 2022 before their season came to an end in the hands of Stranahan High School.

More From High School On SI 

Final Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (4/8/2025)Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?Top-ranked Lennard cruises past Bloomingdale in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Battlegrounds' seriesTristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4Former Georgia state champion head football coach tabbed to takeover at Niceville (Florida)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida