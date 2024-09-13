Bradford vs. Mandarin: Live score updates
Mandarin (3-0) at Bradford (3-0)
FLORIDA HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Mandarin
Bradford
(Refresh this post repeatedly for updates)
LIVE UPDATES
MANDARIN AT BRADFORD
- Kickoff is schedule for 7:30 pm.
IMG Academy freshman Eric McFarland III scores 4 first quarter touchdowns
Penn State coach James Franklin visits recruits at IMG Academy in helicopter
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/8/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl