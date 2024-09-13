IMG Academy freshman Eric McFarland III scores 4 first quarter touchdowns
Eric McFarland III is only a freshman playing on IMG Academy's national club, but the 2028 wide receiver is already making a name for himself.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver scored 4 first quarter touchdowns for the Ascenders during their current rout of Mt. Zion Academy of Maryland.
McFarland III is making plays in a multitude of ways, including the Ascenders' rookie scoring on a punt return and three long receptions, producing 184 yards in just 12 minutes of play.
It should come as no surprise as McFarland has already begun to see plenty of playing time early on this season for one of the country's top programs. This season, the freshman is the leading receiver with 13 catches for 195 yards and five touchdowns before Thursday night.
The fleet-footed pass catcher already has 11 offers, which include Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Toledo, UCF, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.
The Ascenders are up 51-0 at halftime against Mt. Zion.
IMG Academy is coming off a 34-13 victory over Cocoa last week in a matchup of the state's top two teams, which McFarland had a touchdown grab. In the next two week's the Ascenders will take on Mandarin and Phenix City Central, the No. 1 team out of Alabama.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl