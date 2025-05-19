Calvary Christian (Clearwater) softball two wins away from third title in four years
Calvary Christian (Clearwater) High School has built predominant programs over the last decade or so, where the baseball program has won three state championships, and now the softball program is looking to secure its third state title in the last four years.
The Warriors softball program has reached the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season, where they won the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A title, 2023 Class 3A title, and finished as the 2024 Class 3A runner-up.
The Warriors come into the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) softball final four on a 10-game winning streak dating back to April 10 where they sustained their lone loss of the season so far to Inspiration Academy (Bradenton).
The Warriors (28-1) are the one-seed in the Class 2A semifinals, where they will take on the 4-seed Trinity Catholic (Ocala) Celtics on Tuesday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, Florida.
The Warriors are ranked No. 13 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings as of May 14, and have recorded key wins over Lake Brantley, Mitchell, and Steinbrenner so far this season.
Top 25 National high school softball rankings (5/14/2025)
Some notable players to watch will be senior pitcher Morgen Talley, who has signed to play collegiate softball at North Carolina State, where she leads the team with 8 home runs and has also posted a 0.63 earned run average. Freshman catcher Braylee Rano has also had a stellar season for the Lady Warriors, where she leads the team with a .451 batting average, .554 on-base percentage, and also leads the team with 10 stolen bases this season. Another name to keep an eye on for the Warriors is freshman pitcher Morgan Spinner, who has a 6-1 record with a 0.61 earned run average in 14 appearances this season.
The Warriors reached the Final Four this season by defeating Clearwater Central Catholic, Tampa Catholic, and Bishop Verot where they have not allowed a run in each of their last four games dating back to April 22 in a game against George Jenkins.
