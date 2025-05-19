Vote: Who was the High School On SI Florida’s 2025 spring football top performer of May 12-17?
Yes, high school spring football is back in the Sunshine State and so are the top performers of the week. Though it’s a small taste of what’s to come in the fall, there’s been plenty of standout performances.
At High School On SI Florida, we aim to include as many deserving players as possible. Coaches are encouraged to pass along candidates to my X handle @Andy_Villamarzo.
5 takeaways from the 'Battle at Bryant' jamboree
12 player standouts from Thursday's spring football game between Buchholz-Berkeley Prep
This list is not intended to be comprehensive
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Monday, June 2 at 11:59 PM ET
Here are the nominations:
Landen Holley, QB, Orlando The First Academy
The newbie starter for the Royals had impressive showing in a blowout victory over 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary, Holley completed 18-of-31 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.
Jeysen Williams, QB, Sanford Seminole
Williams will be the new starting quarterback for the Seminoles and had himself a solid showing against a very good Bartram Trail. The signal caller for Sanford Seminole completed 11-of-18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
De'shawn Watkins, Sanford Seminole
The Seminoles' running back racked up the yards on the ground, rushing for 80 yards on 12 carries and finding pay dirt once.
Noble Davis, QB, Olympia
The Class of 2027 signal caller looked impressive for the Titans this spring, as Davis completed 14-of-18 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Aveion Jackson, DB, Nature Coast
Against St. Petersburg, Jackson looked solid on the back end for the Sharks, totaling seven tackles and picking off a pass, returning it 75 yards.
Caleb Sanford, QB, Ocala Forest
Sanford managed the Wildcats' offense in a 35-14 win over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, completing 10-of-14 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback has rushed for 38 yards and a score on the ground.
Isaac Smith, QB, North Marion
Up against a very good Newberry team, Smith completed 19-of-27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Smith added 50 yards on four touches on the ground.
Carter Schofield, QB, Ocala Trinity Catholic
The Celtics received a strong spring showing from Schofield, with the signal caller completing 12-of-19 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Lamar Garrison, WR, East Ridge
Not many receivers had the kind of spring the Class of 2028 product had, as Garrison hauled in five passes for 235 yards and three scores.
Nicholas Bothe, ATH, Jupiter
Bothe played both ways for the Warriors as the '27 athlete totaled 138 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. The Warriors' dynamo added six tackles and one went for a loss.
JT Tipton, QB, Lecanto
Going up versus a solid Lakeland Christian team, Tipton led the offense completing 23-of-30 passes for 296 yards and added 56 on the ground.
Keyon Maxwell, LB, Parrish Community
The linebacker led the defensive charge in the Bulls' 34-0 win over Osceola, notching nine tackles, four going for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Brycen Volz, QB, Parrish Community
Volz had a huge night against the Warriors, with the 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback completing 21-of-25 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaidrin Jackson, WR, Columbia
Jackson was one of the top pass catchers for the Tigers in a 35-0 win over Fort White, hauling in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Landen Sherman, QB, South Sumter
Against a solid South Lake group, Sherman held his own and completed 7-of-12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Seth Boggs, ATH, Taylor County
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound dynamo looked good for the Bulldogs, amassing 104 yards on eight touches and a touchdown.
Daniel Terry, QB, Wiregrass Ranch
Terry displayed why he's one of the top 2028 prospects in the state, throwing for over 250 yards, two touchdowns in a 20-18 loss to Bartow.
John Jazikoff, QB, Williston
The Williston signal caller played well against Oak Ridge and Gateway, throwing two touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Pat Cognetta, QB, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Cognetta threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in Cypress Creek's 35-14 loss to Ocala Forest.
Gino Addison, RB, Middleburg
The 2026 running back had a strong night on the ground against Impact Christian Academy, rushing for over 100 yards.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Chung showed his stuff against Oakleaf in a 34-29 win, throwing four touchdowns in the victory.
Will Griffin, QB, Jesuit
Griffin, who in the first half completed 13-of-16 passes, ended up throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns against a very talented Lakeland defense.
Kaleb Smith, WR, Jesuit
The '26 wide receiver caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' victory.
Mikey Vernon, WR, Jesuit
The other wide receiver for Jesuit that had himself a nice evening catching the rock was Vernon, who finished with six catches for 78 yards.
Bentley Ware-Richardson, ATH, Boynton Beach
Whether Ware-Richardson was on offense or defense, he made plays, totaling 200-plus all-purpose yards and notched an interception at defensive back.
Gavin Davis, WR, Zephyrhills Christian Academy
The Warriors' Class of 2027 product looked solid last week, totaling over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Nasir Taylor, WR, Specially Fit Academy
Taylor went off in the Rams loss against Clearwater Calvary Christian, hauling in 10 catches for 228 yards.
Roe Miller, RB, Zephyrhills
The Bulldogs' running back led the way in a 21-20 win over The Villages, rushing for over 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Brogan McNabb, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
In a spring jamboree, McNabb showcased his talent and threw for well over 360 yards and five touchdowns.
Taylor Jacobs, QB, Tallahassee Lincoln
Jacobs played in a jamboree against area schools and looked impressive, completing 22-of-29 passes for 290 yards, five touchdowns rushing for two more scores.
Noah Walstad, QB, Boca Ciega
Against Pinellas Park in a 24-14 victory, Walstad completed 22-of-33 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Walstad recently received an offer from Toledo last week.
Jamari Ward, WR, Boca Ciega
The Class of 2027 prospect was the top target for the Pirates as Ward caught 15 passes for 206 yards.
Cameron Dalton, RB, St. Cloud
The Bulldogs' tailback made the most of his limited touches for St. Cloud, rushing for 84 yards on six carries and scoring a touchdown.
Jadarius Dobie, RB, Lakeland
Dobie looked good, especially on the perimeter, against a very good Jesuit defense and finished with over 100 yards rushing and scoring a touchdown.
Connor Winn, TE, Bartram Trail
The Bears' tight end finished with eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown against Central Florida power Sanford Seminole.
Derrick McBride, WR, Lake Gibson
McBride kicked off the Jeff George-era with a bang, scoring on a long touchdown against Spruce Creek in the opening half of play to start the day at the 'Battle at Bryant.'
Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton
Moran totaled 230 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in West Boca Raton's 30-13 victory over Miami Columbus.
Jaydin Broadnax, DB, West Boca Raton
The defensive back was lock down in the Bulls' 30-13 victory over Miami Columbus, making four tackles and batting away two passes.
Li'Darious Pryor, RB, Orlando Evans
The 3-star tailback bullied his way on several runs, carrying multiple defenders for extra yardage. There's a reason college scouts were on hand to watch the '26 running back in action.
Ryan Ferdinand, WR, Palm Beach Lakes
Palm Beach Lakes' wide receiver was stellar in the team's Maroon-White, catching eight passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Jayden Mccutchen, QB, Lake Region
Mccutchen had a strong outing in the team's victory over Avon Park, completing 18-of-33 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback added 57 yards on nine carries.
Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz
Whittemore, who already has offers from Texas State and Wake Forest, threw a beautiful 18-yard strike for a touchdown to Keil McGriff, which might've been the C/O 2028 quarterback's best throw of the night.
Luby Jones, RB/LB, Berkeley Prep
Whether Jones is playing out of the backfield or in the front seven, the 2027 prospect impressed for Berkeley Prep. At linebacker, Jones snuffed out a play in which he hit 4-star Buchholz wide receiver Justin Williams for a negative play.
Cy Cubbedge, QB, Bradford
The 2028 quarterback looked solid in the Tornadoes' spring game against Suwannee, completing 16-of-27 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.
Iyen Addison, RB, Bradford
Addison was moving the chains for Bradford on the ground, rushing for 79 yards on 10 touches.
Johnnie Cobbs, RB, Oviedo
The Lions' running back was superb in last week's spring game versus Ocoee, rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi