Palm Bay (Florida) names Wardell Collins head boys basketball coach
According to Brevard Sports Network's Alan Zlotorzynski, Palm Bay (Florida) has found it's new head boys basketball coach on Thursday.
The Pirates named Wardell Collins as the program's new head boys basketball coach where he will replace Deuel Fider who left to become the head boys basketball coach at Space Coast High School.
Collins coached the past three seasons at Cocoa Beach High School where he went 34-49 (.409) winning percentage during his tenure with the Minutemen from 2022 to 2025. Before his time at Cocoa Beach, Collins coached just three seasons at West Shore High School where he went 33-41 (.445) winning percentage during his time with the Wildcats, including winning 15 games during the 2020-2021 season which was their most wins in a single season since 2017.
“Palm Bay has always been one of the prime basketball programs in the county, and I am honored to be chosen by Athletic Director Brian Crowley and Principal Jud Kaminski to lead this program,” Collins told Brevard Sports Network.
The Pirates had three consecutive winning seasons and four in the last five years until this season where they finished just 10-14 (.416) winning percentage and had their season come to an end in the District Semifinals against Atlantic (Port Orange) back on February 5.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
More From High School On SI
High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 boys basketball awardsTeddy Bridgewater calls for more award ceremonies for high school athletesTerry Posey retires from coaching after spending the past seven seasons as Navarre head boys basketball coachGarrett Ruppel steps down as Destin boys basketball coach, named head coach at Rocky Bayou Christian