Cocoa vs. Venice football: How to watch live stream (9/20/2024)
Cocoa has faced its fair share of tests already this season, but the Tigers are in for another battle on Friday night when they face off against Venice in a national high school football showdown at Powell-Davis Stadium in Sarasota County.
The Tigers remain in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, while the Indians finds itself on the outside looking in as they're both in the top 10 of the latest Florida Top 25 ranks.
You can watch Cocoa vs. Venice live on YouTube.
How to watch Cocoa vs. Venice football live steam
What: Two Top 25 Florida teams go head to head at Powell-Davis Stadium between nationally-ranked Cocoa and Venice
When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 20
Where: Powell-Davis Stadium | Venice, Florida
Cocoa Tigers (3-1)
The Tigers are coming off a 39-13 victory over Heritage, bouncing back from their first loss of the season against IMG Academy.
Cocoa features one of the top offenses in the state, with Michigan commitment Brady Hart and UCF commitment Jayvan Boggs. Hart this season has completed 70-of-108 passes for 1,197 yards, 11 touchdowns. Boggs has hauled in 28 passes for 595 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Venice Indians (4-0)
If there's one thing for certain about the Indians, they can sure score some points. John Peacock's crew are averaging an eye-popping 57.7 points per game, but do need to figure something out on defense.
The Indians' defense is yielding 47.7 points per contest, but they will lean on the offensive production to lead them to victory. Jamarice Wilder, a James Madison commitment, the running back has rushed for 726 yards on 89 attempts and scored 11 touchdowns this season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl