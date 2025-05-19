High School

Colin Anderson resigns as Crossroad Academy (Florida) head boys basketball coach

Anderson coached the Scorpions for the previous two seasons, reaching the Rural-Classification Championship Game in 2025. He has also had previous coaching stops at Gadsden County and St. John Paul II (Tallahassee).

Crossroad Academy team and coach Colin Anderson with the runner up trophy. Hawthorne HS defeated Crossroad Academy 59-38 in the FHSAA Rural State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 28th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight / Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning rural-classification runner-up Crossroad Academy Scorpions will be seeking a new head boys basketball coach during the 2025-2026 season.

Previous head coach Colin Anderson announced on his social media that he has decided to resign as the head boys' basketball coach following two seasons with the Scorpions, during which they reached the rural-classification state championship game in February and finished as a finalist.

Anderson went 35-18 (.660), winning percentage during his two seasons with the Scorpions, came to the program in 2023 after having previous coaching stops at Gadsden County and St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) in various roles.

The 33-year-old coach released a statement on Monday: "After two incredible years, my time as the head coach at Crossroad Academy has come to an end. Thank you to the players, families, and community for trusting and riding with me. I'm especially grateful to Dr. Galloway and Athletic Director Roy Howard for the opportunity and support throughout my time here. It's been an honor to lead and grow with this program. I will always be grateful for the memories."

Anderson replaced Kenneth Parker as the head coach following the 2022-2023 season. Crossroad Academy went 8-11 last season, winning the 2A District 1 title and making it to the regional semifinals round of the state tournament. Anderson said he hoped to build the Scorpions into a title contender, which he did by reaching the Rural-Classification State Championship game before coming up short against Hawthorne this past season.

Anderson is no stranger to the greater-Tallahassee area, where he played two sports during his high school days, where he played football and basketball at Florida State University High School where he had 51 catches for 670 yards during his three years on the gridiron. On the basketball court, Anderson played under former 11-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Charlie Ward.

Anderson was named the 2025 Big Bend Boys Basketball Coach of the Year where they finished with a 17-10 record, picking up notable wins over 5A Tallahassee Lincoln, 4A Rickards, and 3A Brookwood (Georgia).

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

