Columbus' Boozer twins leave undeniable mark after 4 straight state titles
There was probably a big sigh of relief from high school basketball coaches across Florida's Class 7A classification on Saturday knowing that it was the final FHSAA game for Columbus' Cameron and Cayden Boozer before heading off to Duke.
The dynamic duo have been the mainstay and primary reasons why the Explorers' program has won four straight state championships.
In their final game, the 7A state title match against Windermere, the contest was more of a coronation than a competitive contest. Many knew this would be a rout and a crowning of a historic 4-peat for Columbus the Boozer twins.
Columbus boys basketball wins fourth consecutive state title
The pair of 5-star high school basketball players made it look easy in their final game when it pertains to Florida's FHSAA circuit as the Explorers dominated from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Going up 29-7 in the opening quarter against the Wolverines indicated to everyone at the RP Funding Center that it wouldn't be a repeat of last year's highly competitive final between Columbus and Oak Ridge.
Cameron Boozer capped his season with a 20-point, 9-rebound, 3-block performance and his brother, Cayden, threw in 12 points, six assists and five boards. All in all, it was a good of night you could want from your star players en route to hositing the FHSAA's 7A crown.
Now the conversation shifts from the FHSAA finale to a return to the Chipolte nationals where the Explorers will have a chance to stake their claim as the best boys basketball team in the country.
There's plenty of reasons to like Columbus (27-3) as the country's best as they sit nicely at 27-3, with the only three defeats coming at the hands of Link Academy, Long Island Lutheran and Prolific Prep.
Many believe this very Columbus team, winners of 14 straight games, is the best in the land and they should have an opportunity to prove everyone right.
For now, what the Boozer twins did to win four straight FHSAA state titles was something very special and it could be awhile before we see another school pull something off like the Explorers just did.
Dominance at its finest and in the end, it wasn't close at all.
More From High School On SI
• Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Brian Niedermeyer leaves Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) to accept job with NFL's Denver Broncos
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi