Could we see Miami Northwestern (Florida) and Mater Dei (California) clash in 2025?
If both Mater Dei (California) and Miami Northwestern (Florida) get their way, they'll end up facing each other this 2025 season.
Miami Northwestern head coach Teddy Bridgewater posted on Monday afternoon that the Bulls are looking to face a national opponent this 2025 season, with Mater Dei varsity assistant Rudy Cambero replying to the X post "Coach Bridge. We would be honored to play you guys. DM me."
What remains to be seen is if both sides can come to some sort of an agreement on where the game may take place among one of many logistical question marks.
The Monarchs are coming off an undefeated 2024 season, in which Mater Dei finished as High School On SI's No. 1 team and national champion.
The Bulls had themselves a pretty impressive first season under alum Bridgewater as Miami Northwestern dominated Florida's Class 3A playoffs en route to routing Raines in the state championship game down at Pitbull Stadium.
If the two sides come to terms, we could be getting an early look at one of the premier games of the 2025 season.
