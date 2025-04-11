Crestview (Florida) head boys basketball coach Greg Watson resigns after 11 seasons, two stints with the Bulldogs
On Friday, Crestview (Florida) High School head boys basketball coach Greg Watson is stepping down from his position, he told High School on SI Florida.
Watson just finished his 9th season coaching the Bulldogs in two different stints and 11th overall with the program where he finished with a career coaching record of 157-88 and led them to the 2019 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A Championship with a 50-40 win over Dillard.
Before coming to Crestview at the beginning of the 2016-2017 season, Watson was the head coach at Hazel Green (Alabama) High School from 2006 to 2008, Foley (Alabama) High School for the 2008-2009 season, and then beginning his first stint with Crestview High School from 2013 to 2015.
Watson was a standout at Hazel Green High School from 1993 to 1997 where he played under legendary head coach Danny Petry before moving onto pursue his education at the University of Alabama and Lipscomb University.
Watson was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2019 following the Bulldogs' first and only boys basketball state title in program history.
