Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional final matchups, game times

The Columbus Explorers will host the Western Wildcats in the FHSAA Class 7A regional finals Friday in Miami.
The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs roll on this week as the FHSAA postseason continues with the regional finals.

The winners from this week will advance to next week's State Semifinals.

2024 Florida high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus third-round matchups:

Class 7A

Third-round matchups

(1) Lake Mary vs. (2) Seminole

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Venice vs. (3) West Orange

7:30 p.m. Friday

(4) Vero Beach vs. (2) Dr. Phillips

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Columbus vs. (7) Western

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Third-round matchups

(5) Oakleaf vs. (2) Buchholz

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Armwood vs. (2) Osceola

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) West Boca Raton vs. (3) Wiregrass Ranch

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Southridge vs. (3) West Broward

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Third-round matchups

(1) Niceville vs. (2) Lincoln

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Lakeland vs. (3) Tampa Bay Tech

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Manatee vs. (3) Riverdale

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Atlantic vs. (2) St. Thomas Aquinas

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Third-round matchups

(1) St. Augustine vs. (2) Choctawhatchee

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Jones vs. (2) Vanguard

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Port Charlotte vs. (2) Naples

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) American Heritage vs. (2) Norland

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Third-round matchups

(1) Raines) vs. (3) Bishop Kenny

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Eau Gallie vs. (2) Bishop Moore

7:30 p.m. Friday

(5) Boca Ciega vs. (2) Booker

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Northwestern vs. (6) Cypress Lake

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Third-round matchups

(1) Gadsden County vs. (3) Bolles

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cocoa vs. (3) Newberry

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cardinal Mooney vs. (2) Bishop Verot

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Booker T. Washington vs. (2) LaSalle

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

Third-round matchups

(4) University Christian vs. (2) Trinity Christian Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Clearwater Central Catholic vs. (2) Lakeland Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (2) First Baptist Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (3) Edison

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

