Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional final matchups, game times
The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs roll on this week as the FHSAA postseason continues with the regional finals.
The winners from this week will advance to next week's State Semifinals.
2024 Florida high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus third-round matchups:
Class 7A
Third-round matchups
(1) Lake Mary vs. (2) Seminole
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Venice vs. (3) West Orange
7:30 p.m. Friday
(4) Vero Beach vs. (2) Dr. Phillips
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Columbus vs. (7) Western
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Third-round matchups
(5) Oakleaf vs. (2) Buchholz
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Armwood vs. (2) Osceola
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) West Boca Raton vs. (3) Wiregrass Ranch
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Southridge vs. (3) West Broward
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Third-round matchups
(1) Niceville vs. (2) Lincoln
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Lakeland vs. (3) Tampa Bay Tech
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Manatee vs. (3) Riverdale
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Atlantic vs. (2) St. Thomas Aquinas
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Third-round matchups
(1) St. Augustine vs. (2) Choctawhatchee
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Jones vs. (2) Vanguard
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Port Charlotte vs. (2) Naples
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) American Heritage vs. (2) Norland
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Third-round matchups
(1) Raines) vs. (3) Bishop Kenny
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Eau Gallie vs. (2) Bishop Moore
7:30 p.m. Friday
(5) Boca Ciega vs. (2) Booker
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Northwestern vs. (6) Cypress Lake
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Third-round matchups
(1) Gadsden County vs. (3) Bolles
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cocoa vs. (3) Newberry
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cardinal Mooney vs. (2) Bishop Verot
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Booker T. Washington vs. (2) LaSalle
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
Third-round matchups
(4) University Christian vs. (2) Trinity Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Clearwater Central Catholic vs. (2) Lakeland Christian
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (2) First Baptist Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (3) Edison
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports