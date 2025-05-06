High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/6/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Florida high school softball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Wellington's softball squad poses for a celebratory photo after winning the district title against Jupiter on April 30, 2025.
Playoff time has arrived for Florida high school softball.

The postseason has begun in the Sunshine State Classes 7a to 1A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Florida, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

Stick with High School on SI Florida for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 FHSAA softball playoffs.

Florida high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the FHSAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Class 1A-7A.

CLASS 7A

REGION 1

No. 8 Sanford Seminole at No. 1 Lake Brantley

No. 5 Apopka at No. 4 Atlantic Coast

No. 7 University at No. 2 Hagerty

No. 6 Creekside at No. 3 Spruce Creek

REGION 2

No. 8 Vero Beach at No. 1 Wellington

No. 5 Palm Beach Central at No. 4 Centennial

No. 7 Orlando Cypress Creek at No. 2 Jupiter

No. 6 Boone at No. 3 St. Cloud

REGION 3

No. 8 Windermere at No. 1 East Ridge

No. 5 Sarasota at No. 4 Venice

No. 2 Newsome at No. 7 George Jenkins

No. 3 Sarasota Riverview at No. 6 Sumner

REGION 4

No. 8 Miami Palmetto at No. 1 Coral Reef

No. 5 Spanish River at No. 4 West Broward

No. 7 Coral Glades at No. 2 Western

No. 6 Majory Stoneman Douglas at No. 3 Park Vista

CLASS 6A

REGION 1

No. 8 Fletcher at No. 1 Pace

No. 5 Bartram Trail at No. 4 Oakleaf

No. 7 Tate at No. 2 Horizon

No. 3 Navarre at No. 6 South Lake

REGION 2

No. 1 Palm Beach Gardens at No. 8 Melbourne

No. 4 Bloomingdale at No. 5 Dwyer

No. 7 Durant at No. 2 Lake Howell

No. 6 Viera at No. 3 Bartow

REGION 3

No. 8 Plant at No. 1 Parrish Community

No. 5 Palm Harbor University at No. 4 Steinbrenner

No. 7 Palmetto at No. 2 East Lake

No. 6 Wiregrass Ranch at No. 3 Mitchell

REGION 4

No. 8 Miami Beach at No. 1 Doral Academy

No. 4 Fort Lauderdale at No. 5 Monarch

No. 7 Cooper City at No. 2 South Plantation

No. 6 West Boca Raton at No. 3 Braddock

CLASS 5A

REGION 1

No. 8 Gulf Breeze at No. 1 Niceville

No. 5 Fleming Island at No. 4 Chiles

No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Matanzas

No. 6 Milton at No. 3 Middleburg

REGION 2

No. 8 River Ridge at No. 1 Winter Springs

No. 4 East River at No. 5 Sebring

No. 7 Springstead at No. 2 Deltona

No. 6 Belleview at No. 3 Gainesville

REGION 3

No. 1 North Fort Myers at No. 8 Gaither

No. 5 Charlotte at No. 4 Mariner

No. 7 Riverdale at No. 2 Fort Myers

No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Gulf Coast

REGION 4

No. 8 Varela at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 5 Bayside at No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter

No. 7 McArthur at No. 2 South Fork

No. 6 Plantation at No. 3 Sebastian River

CLASS 4A

REGION 1

No. 8 Choctawhatchee at No. 1 Baker County

No. 4 Arnold at No. 5 Clay

No. 7 Menendez at No. 2 Fort Walton Beach

No. 3 Columbia at No. 6 Escambia

REGION 2

No. 8 New Smyrna Beach at No. 1 Lake Region

No. 5 Rockledge at No. 4 Lake Wales

No. 7 Citrus at No. 2 Eau Gallie

No. 6 Tavares at No. 3 Vanguard

REGION 3

No. 8 Port Charlotte at No. 1 Osceola

No. 5 Estero at No. 4 Hudson

No. 7 Gulf at No. 2 Clearwater

No. 6 Pasco at No. 3 Seminole

REGION 4

No. 8 Okeechobee at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage

No. 5 American at No. 4 Somerset Academy

No. 7 Dr. Joaquin Garcia at No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy

No. 6 Barron Collier at No. 3 Key West

CLASS 3A

REGION 1

No. 8 Bishop Kenny at No. 1 Wakulla

No. 5 Yulee at No. 4 West Florida

No. 7 South Walton at No. 2 Paxon School

No. 6 Suwannee at No. 3 West Nassau

REGION 2

No. 8 Mount Dora at No. 1 Eustis

No. 4 South Sumter at No. 5 Astronaut

No. 7 The Villages at No. 2 Alachua Santa Fee

No. 6 Palatka at No. 3 Crystal River

REGION 3

No. 8 McKeel Academy at No. 1 Dunedin

No. 5 Chamberlain at No. 4 Mulberry

No. 7 DeSoto County at No. 2 Academy of the Holy Names

No. 6 McKeel Academy at No. 3 Lemon Bay

REGION 4

No. 8 Mater Lakes Academy at No. 1 Coral Springs Charter

No. 5 Pompano Beach at No. 4 St. Brendan

No. 7 Aubrey Rogers at No. 2 Somerset Academy Silver Palms

No. 6 LaBelle at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS 2A

REGION 1

No. 8 Walton at No. 1 North Bay Haven

No. 4 Bozeman at No. 5 Florida State High

No. 7 Freeport at No. 2 Baldwin

No. 6 Bishop Snyder at No. 3 Episcopal School of Jacksonville

REGION 2

No. 8 Orlando The First Academy at No. 1 Montverde Academy

No. 4 Cornerstone Charter Academy at No. 5 Newberry

No. 7 Keystone Heights at No. 2 Ocala Trinity Catholic

No. 6 Windermere Prep at No. 3 Melbourne Central Catholic

REGION 3

No. 8 Clearwater Central Catholic at No. 1 Calvary Christian

No. 5 Cardinal Mooney at No. 4 Tampa Catholic

No. 7 Avon Park at No. 2 Bishop Verot

No. 6 Lake Placid at No. 3 Berkeley Prep

REGION 4

No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna at No. 1 Westminster Christian

No. 5 Palmer Trinity at No. 4 Oxbridge Academy

No. 7 Carrollton School of Sacred Heart at No. 2 John Carroll Catholic

No. 6 King's Academy at No. 3 Florida Christian

CLASS 1A

REGION 1

No. 8 Rocky Bayou Christian at No. 1 University Christian

No. 5 Harvest Community at No. 4 Peniel Baptist Academy

No. 2 North Florida Christian at No. 7 Christ's Church Academy

No. 6 St. Joseph Academy at No. 3 St. John Paul II

REGION 2

No. 8 Cambridge Christian at No. 1 Foundation Academy

No. 5 Seffner Christian at No. 4 Lakeland Christian

No. 7 Foundation Christian Academy at No. 2 Geneva

No. 6 Master's Academy at No. 3 Mount Dora Christian

REGION 3

No. 8 Seacrest Country Day at No. 1 Evangelical Christian

No. 5 Canterbury at No. 4 Southwest Florida Christian

No. 7 Northside Christian at No. 2 Shorecrest Prep

No. 6 Bradenton Christian at No. 3 Neumann

REGION 4

No. 8 Berean Christian at No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep

No. 5 Morningside Academy at No. 4 Academy for Innovation

No. 7 Merritt Island at No. 2 Miami Christian

No. 6 Mater Bay Academy at No. 3 Westminster Academy

