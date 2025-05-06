Florida (FHSAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/6/2025)
Playoff time has arrived for Florida high school softball.
The postseason has begun in the Sunshine State Classes 7a to 1A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Florida, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
Florida high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the FHSAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Class 1A-7A.
CLASS 7A
REGION 1
No. 8 Sanford Seminole at No. 1 Lake Brantley
No. 5 Apopka at No. 4 Atlantic Coast
No. 7 University at No. 2 Hagerty
No. 6 Creekside at No. 3 Spruce Creek
REGION 2
No. 8 Vero Beach at No. 1 Wellington
No. 5 Palm Beach Central at No. 4 Centennial
No. 7 Orlando Cypress Creek at No. 2 Jupiter
No. 6 Boone at No. 3 St. Cloud
REGION 3
No. 8 Windermere at No. 1 East Ridge
No. 5 Sarasota at No. 4 Venice
No. 2 Newsome at No. 7 George Jenkins
No. 3 Sarasota Riverview at No. 6 Sumner
REGION 4
No. 8 Miami Palmetto at No. 1 Coral Reef
No. 5 Spanish River at No. 4 West Broward
No. 7 Coral Glades at No. 2 Western
No. 6 Majory Stoneman Douglas at No. 3 Park Vista
CLASS 6A
REGION 1
No. 8 Fletcher at No. 1 Pace
No. 5 Bartram Trail at No. 4 Oakleaf
No. 7 Tate at No. 2 Horizon
No. 3 Navarre at No. 6 South Lake
REGION 2
No. 1 Palm Beach Gardens at No. 8 Melbourne
No. 4 Bloomingdale at No. 5 Dwyer
No. 7 Durant at No. 2 Lake Howell
No. 6 Viera at No. 3 Bartow
REGION 3
No. 8 Plant at No. 1 Parrish Community
No. 5 Palm Harbor University at No. 4 Steinbrenner
No. 7 Palmetto at No. 2 East Lake
No. 6 Wiregrass Ranch at No. 3 Mitchell
REGION 4
No. 8 Miami Beach at No. 1 Doral Academy
No. 4 Fort Lauderdale at No. 5 Monarch
No. 7 Cooper City at No. 2 South Plantation
No. 6 West Boca Raton at No. 3 Braddock
CLASS 5A
REGION 1
No. 8 Gulf Breeze at No. 1 Niceville
No. 5 Fleming Island at No. 4 Chiles
No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Matanzas
No. 6 Milton at No. 3 Middleburg
REGION 2
No. 8 River Ridge at No. 1 Winter Springs
No. 4 East River at No. 5 Sebring
No. 7 Springstead at No. 2 Deltona
No. 6 Belleview at No. 3 Gainesville
REGION 3
No. 1 North Fort Myers at No. 8 Gaither
No. 5 Charlotte at No. 4 Mariner
No. 7 Riverdale at No. 2 Fort Myers
No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Gulf Coast
REGION 4
No. 8 Varela at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 5 Bayside at No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter
No. 7 McArthur at No. 2 South Fork
No. 6 Plantation at No. 3 Sebastian River
CLASS 4A
REGION 1
No. 8 Choctawhatchee at No. 1 Baker County
No. 4 Arnold at No. 5 Clay
No. 7 Menendez at No. 2 Fort Walton Beach
No. 3 Columbia at No. 6 Escambia
REGION 2
No. 8 New Smyrna Beach at No. 1 Lake Region
No. 5 Rockledge at No. 4 Lake Wales
No. 7 Citrus at No. 2 Eau Gallie
No. 6 Tavares at No. 3 Vanguard
REGION 3
No. 8 Port Charlotte at No. 1 Osceola
No. 5 Estero at No. 4 Hudson
No. 7 Gulf at No. 2 Clearwater
No. 6 Pasco at No. 3 Seminole
REGION 4
No. 8 Okeechobee at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage
No. 5 American at No. 4 Somerset Academy
No. 7 Dr. Joaquin Garcia at No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy
No. 6 Barron Collier at No. 3 Key West
CLASS 3A
REGION 1
No. 8 Bishop Kenny at No. 1 Wakulla
No. 5 Yulee at No. 4 West Florida
No. 7 South Walton at No. 2 Paxon School
No. 6 Suwannee at No. 3 West Nassau
REGION 2
No. 8 Mount Dora at No. 1 Eustis
No. 4 South Sumter at No. 5 Astronaut
No. 7 The Villages at No. 2 Alachua Santa Fee
No. 6 Palatka at No. 3 Crystal River
REGION 3
No. 8 McKeel Academy at No. 1 Dunedin
No. 5 Chamberlain at No. 4 Mulberry
No. 7 DeSoto County at No. 2 Academy of the Holy Names
No. 6 McKeel Academy at No. 3 Lemon Bay
REGION 4
No. 8 Mater Lakes Academy at No. 1 Coral Springs Charter
No. 5 Pompano Beach at No. 4 St. Brendan
No. 7 Aubrey Rogers at No. 2 Somerset Academy Silver Palms
No. 6 LaBelle at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS 2A
REGION 1
No. 8 Walton at No. 1 North Bay Haven
No. 4 Bozeman at No. 5 Florida State High
No. 7 Freeport at No. 2 Baldwin
No. 6 Bishop Snyder at No. 3 Episcopal School of Jacksonville
REGION 2
No. 8 Orlando The First Academy at No. 1 Montverde Academy
No. 4 Cornerstone Charter Academy at No. 5 Newberry
No. 7 Keystone Heights at No. 2 Ocala Trinity Catholic
No. 6 Windermere Prep at No. 3 Melbourne Central Catholic
REGION 3
No. 8 Clearwater Central Catholic at No. 1 Calvary Christian
No. 5 Cardinal Mooney at No. 4 Tampa Catholic
No. 7 Avon Park at No. 2 Bishop Verot
No. 6 Lake Placid at No. 3 Berkeley Prep
REGION 4
No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna at No. 1 Westminster Christian
No. 5 Palmer Trinity at No. 4 Oxbridge Academy
No. 7 Carrollton School of Sacred Heart at No. 2 John Carroll Catholic
No. 6 King's Academy at No. 3 Florida Christian
CLASS 1A
REGION 1
No. 8 Rocky Bayou Christian at No. 1 University Christian
No. 5 Harvest Community at No. 4 Peniel Baptist Academy
No. 2 North Florida Christian at No. 7 Christ's Church Academy
No. 6 St. Joseph Academy at No. 3 St. John Paul II
REGION 2
No. 8 Cambridge Christian at No. 1 Foundation Academy
No. 5 Seffner Christian at No. 4 Lakeland Christian
No. 7 Foundation Christian Academy at No. 2 Geneva
No. 6 Master's Academy at No. 3 Mount Dora Christian
REGION 3
No. 8 Seacrest Country Day at No. 1 Evangelical Christian
No. 5 Canterbury at No. 4 Southwest Florida Christian
No. 7 Northside Christian at No. 2 Shorecrest Prep
No. 6 Bradenton Christian at No. 3 Neumann
REGION 4
No. 8 Berean Christian at No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep
No. 5 Morningside Academy at No. 4 Academy for Innovation
No. 7 Merritt Island at No. 2 Miami Christian
No. 6 Mater Bay Academy at No. 3 Westminster Academy
