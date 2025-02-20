Florida girls high school basketball: Montverde Academy escapes with a win over IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- It was Senior Night at IMG Academy on Wednesday, with the Ascenders acknowledging their senior class ahead of a nationally-ranked tilt with No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy.
The Ascenders presented seniors Deniyah Prawl (Tennessee commitment) and Lara Somfai (Stanford commitment) with their McDonald's All-American jerseys, but they were to be upended by a 2026 star.
Montverde Academy's Saniyah Hall would steal the show and led the way with a game-high 26 points, leading the Eagles to a 65-57 victory over No. 6-ranked IMG Academy. The Eagles improved to 23-1 on the season while the Ascenders dropped to 16-4.
Scoring the basketball early in the game was no issue for Montverde Academy (23-1), as Hall poured in 14 of her 26 points in the opening period. Hall alone out-scored IMG Academy in the first quarter as the Ascenders were only able to score eight points to start off the game.
IMG Academy (16-4) began to settle in the second period as senior guard Kelis Fisher caught fire and scored 14 points herself in the quarter.
Trailing 39-25 at halftime, it looked like Montverde Academy might begin to pull away from IMG Academy but the Ascenders climbed themselves back into the game behind Prawl, who finished the game with nine points on the night.
The closest IMG Academy was able to come within was 61-57 in the waning moments of the contest, but Hall would seal the game with multiple free throws down the stretch.
For Montverde Academy, Aaliyah Crump added 15 points and Lourdes Da Silva Costa chipped in nine, respectively.
