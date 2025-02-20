High School

Florida girls high school basketball: Montverde Academy escapes with a win over IMG Academy

2026 5-star Saniyah Hall led the way in the victory for the Eagles

Andy Villamarzo

Montverde Academy junior Saniyah Hall recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 78-24 victory against Lincoln Park Academy.
Montverde Academy junior Saniyah Hall recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 78-24 victory against Lincoln Park Academy. / Montverde Academy

BRADENTON, FLORIDA- It was Senior Night at IMG Academy on Wednesday, with the Ascenders acknowledging their senior class ahead of a nationally-ranked tilt with No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy. 

The Ascenders presented seniors Deniyah Prawl (Tennessee commitment) and Lara Somfai (Stanford commitment) with their McDonald's All-American jerseys, but they were to be upended by a 2026 star. 

Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde still holding strong at top

Montverde Academy's Saniyah Hall would steal the show and led the way with a game-high 26 points, leading the Eagles to a 65-57 victory over No. 6-ranked IMG Academy. The Eagles improved to 23-1 on the season while the Ascenders dropped to 16-4. 

Scoring the basketball early in the game was no issue for Montverde Academy (23-1), as Hall poured in 14 of her 26 points in the opening period. Hall alone out-scored IMG Academy in the first quarter as the Ascenders were only able to score eight points to start off the game. 

IMG Academy (16-4) began to settle in the second period as senior guard Kelis Fisher caught fire and scored 14 points herself in the quarter. 

Trailing 39-25 at halftime, it looked like Montverde Academy might begin to pull away from IMG Academy but the Ascenders climbed themselves back into the game behind Prawl, who finished the game with nine points on the night.

The closest IMG Academy was able to come within was 61-57 in the waning moments of the contest, but Hall would seal the game with multiple free throws down the stretch.

For Montverde Academy, Aaliyah Crump added 15 points and Lourdes Da Silva Costa chipped in nine, respectively.

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Tim 'Ice' Harris changes course; Accepts football head coaching position at Mater Academy

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida