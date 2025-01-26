High School

Florida high school football: Beachside announces 2025 schedule

Barracudas have 10 games scheduled including against Bishop Kenny and Nease

Beachside's Eddie Jordan (11) throws the ball during the fourth quarter of a Region 1-5A first-round high school football playoff matchup Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Ponte Vedra Sharks defeated the Beachside Barracudas 45-21.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Beachside Barracudas announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Barracudas will play 10 games, including contests against Bishop Kenny, Orlando Christian Prep and on the road against Nease.

Among other teams on the schedule are Englewood, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra and Tocoi Creek.

Below is the Barracudas 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BEACHSIDE BARRACUDAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. at Atlantic Coast (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Orlando Christian Prep

Aug. 29: vs. Englewood

Sep. 5: at Menendez

Sep. 12: vs. Ponte Vedra

Sep. 19: vs. Bishop Kenny

Oct. 3: vs. Tocoi Creek

Oct. 10: vs. Fleming Island

Oct. 17: at Middleburg

Oct. 24: at Orange Park

Oct. 31: at Nease

