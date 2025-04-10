Florida high school football: Bishop Verot announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bishop Verot Vikings announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Vikings will play 10 games, including four notable contests against state powers Cardinal Mooney (Class 2A 2024 state semifinalist), Glades Central, Jesuit (2021 state champion Class 6A) and Venice (Class 7A 2024 state champion).
Among other teams on the schedule are Cardinal Newman (Class 1A state semifinalist), Gulf Coast, Homestead (2022-2023 Class 3M state finalists), Miami Palmetto, True North Classical and at home against Oasis,
Below is the Vikings' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 BISHOP VEROT VIKINGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 21: vs. Archbishop McCarthy (spring game)
Aug. 15: vs. St. John Neumann (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Jesuit
Aug. 29: vs. True North Classical
Sep. 5: vs. Venice
Sep. 19: vs. Homestead
Sep. 26: vs. Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 3: vs. Oasis
Oct. 10: at Glades Central
Oct. 17: at Gulf Coast
Oct. 24: vs. Cardinal Newman
Oct. 30: at Miami Palmetto
